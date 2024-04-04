Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Weekly deals under $200: Moto G 5G, Apple Watch SE, exciting earbuds and more budget offers

Sometimes, keeping up with all the awesome tech deals is challenging. We get it – merchants release new and better deals on a daily basis. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be bargain hunting, though, as it’s always cool when you can save some money on tech items from your wishlist.

But how can you keep up with all the best offers of the week? Easy peasy – you come here! As the weekend approaches, we’ve geared up for a savings spree with the top deals we came across since Monday. Stay with us if you want to get a lot of bang for your buck.

This time, we’re spicing things up a bit. As you may know, typically, we give you the best of the best offers across several merchants but in no particular price bracket. This week, however, we’re giving you incredible deals on Android phones, budget earbuds, and tablets below $200.

Are you ready to save some money? Let’s get into it!

This week’s top three tech deals:


Save $100 on the Moto G 5G (2023) this week!

The Moto G 5G (2023) has now dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. The smartphone has indeed never been $100 off before, including during the Black Friday shopping craze. It runs on Android 13, has 5G on deck, and comes with 128GB of internal storage.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Banging sound at a killer price: Sony SRS-XG300 is $150 off

Best Buy gave us the best Bluetooth speaker deal this week. The amazing Sony SRS-XG300 is available at $150 off here, landing it just under the $200 mark. This deal has been live for some time but is great nonetheless, as it lets you save big on this powerful speaker with an IP67 rating and up to 25 hours of battery life.
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Get the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at $60 off

Walmart rounds up this week's top three tech deals under $200 with a great Apple Watch SE 2 offer. The wearable is now $60 off across colors, giving you Apple's essential smartwatch features at a cheaper price. This timepiece monitors your heart rate, gives you essential fitness insights, and keeps you safe. Get it for less than $200 while you can.
$60 off (24%)
$189
$249
Buy at Walmart


Kicking off this week’s best tech deals is an insane deal on the budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2023). The phone is now available at its lowest-ever price, making it a fantastic choice for Android fans on a budget.

Don’t fancy a new phone? No worries! Best Buy gives you a $150 price cut on a top-notch portable Bluetooth speaker by Sony. The SRS-XG300 has been on sale since last month’s Amazon Spring Sale festivities, meaning the deal could expire soon. The speaker is loud, easy to carry, and it even has lights for all party people to enjoy.

Walmart’s Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) promo is another worthwhile choice for those on a budget. While it lacks the Watch Series 9’s hallmark double-tap gesture, the wearable still covers all the basics with its safety and wellness features. Plus, it’s available for less than $200 through Walmart’s best-selling offer.

And more phone deals under $200 that are a sure hit this week!


Save 33% on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a budget-friendly option by OnePlus that's now $100 cheaper at Amazon. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood, and a large 4,500mAh battery. The device supports 33W fast charging, topping up your battery life for the day in just one hour.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Now's the time to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023)

With Android 13 out of the box, 5G on deck, [plenty of battery life, and a decent 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is one of the best budget Android phones you can get. This puppy is available at $100 off, which isn't a one-time discount, but still lets you score plenty of savings.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play (2023): now 41% off on Amazon

The Moto G Play (2023) is now available at a killer price on Amazon. The device is again sporting its extra awesome 41% discount we first came across at the official store last year. The phone gives you basic performance, but if you're on a super tight budget, it might be suitable for you.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

With discounts of up to $100, these affordable Android phones are a real steal this week. These options may not tickle the fancy of flagship phone seekers, but the casual user with little money to spend should find them plenty good. The OnePlus Nord 20 has 5G on deck, while the sub-$100 Moto G Play (2023) promises plenty of battery life. 

The cherry on top is a fantastic offer on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). This phone gives you the best of both worlds with solid battery life and faster connection speeds. At $100 off on Amazon, it undoubtedly is one of this week’s best budget phones under $200.

These sub-$200 tablet deals are just as good!


Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at Walmart

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is another fantastic choice for Samsung fans on a budget. This tablet with 64GB of internal storage space now retails under the $200 mark at Walmart. The slate supports the S Pen, which is its main advantage over the Galaxy Tab A9+. Get it now and save $150 through this top-notch deal.
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is now $50 cheaper

If you want a 2024-released Galaxy tablet under $200, your only option is the Galaxy Tab A9+. This device may not have S Pen support, but it has a great 11-inch 90Hz screen, quad speakers, and a microSD card slot to help you expand the somewhat limiting 64GB of built-in storage. Get yours now and save $50 at Amazon through this limited-time deal.
$50 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with 64GB of storage is $40 off now

The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is now available at a fantastic price. This is the 4/64GB model, which isn't the basic configuration. The Android device has a 9-inch HD display, and a sleek design, and it now showcases an alluring price tag. The device is now $40 cheaper than usual.
$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is now 27% cheaper at Amazon

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is another exciting alternative by Lenovo. The tablet is available at 27% off its price tag, landing it under the $200 mark. The device is available on Amazon but only in limited quantities, so we suggest acting fast and getting one straight away.
$73 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


Are you sick of streaming videos from your phone? Well, a good old tablet might do the trick. We’ve got several budget-friendly Android tablets to show you at prices below $200. These options don’t have extra bells and whistles but are perfectly suitable for media consumption and web browsing.

Lenovo, being the king of affordable tablet options (sort of), stole our hearts with its deal on the Tab M9 (2023). The slate is $40 off at Lenovo.com (almost) in time for the weekend. While not that much, the price cut still lands it under the $110 mark. Assuming your budget is $200, you’ll even have some money left for a decent pair of earbuds!

If you want to become part of the Galaxy tablet universe but can’t afford to splurge on one of the best Samsung tablets, you’ll have to act fast. Amazon’s 23% discount on the Galaxy Tab A9+ will only last for a limited time. If you don’t mind getting an older model, the Tab S6 Lite of 2022 is on sale at Walmart. Here, the slate now hovers just under the $200 mark.

There’s no shortage of incredible smartwatch offers under $200, either


Save $70 on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now

The 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now $70 off at Walmart. The wearable is getting a bit outdated but still packs a punch with its accurate BIA sensor, advanced sports apps, and sleep-tracking features. Get yours and save $70 before the weekend has come!
$70 off (41%)
$99
$169
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Instinct: now 32% cheaper at Amazon

Garmin's Instinct is no spring chicken, either. But it still holds its ground against more contemporary fitness trackers by cheaper brands. The wearable has a rugged design, features a 3-axis compass, monitors your heart rate, stress levels, and activity, and now sells at a 32% cheaper price on Amazon.
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Garmin Venu Sq and save 40% now

Another option by Garmin you can get for less than $200 is the Garmin Venu Sq. With its bright touchscreen, sleek design, and up to six days of battery life, the wearable gives you all the basics you could need. You can even receive texts and phone calls via this wearable.
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 29% on the Pixel Watch for a limited time

The OG Pixel Watch is again available at lower prices on Amazon, making it a viable sub-$200 smartwatch option to consider this week. The wearable is 29% off at Amazon yet for a limited time. It has a superb design and is incredibly comfortable to wear.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 27% on Garmin's Vivosmart 4

Garmin's Vivosmart 4 is a slim activity tracker that seamlessly blends with your lifestyle. The stylish tracker, size S/M, now sees a 27% discount at Amazon. It offers advanced sleep tracking, fitness, and health monitoring. Get it now and save 27% before the weekend has even started!
$35 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


This week, Walmart and Amazon compete for shoppers’ favor with equally compelling offers on popular smartwatches for Android lovers and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Over at Walmart, for instance, you can again save $70 on the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a 42mm case. If you’re more of a Google fan, why not choose Amazon’s deal on the first-gen Pixel Watch? Surely, this timepiece has some quirks, but it’s comfortable to wear, looks great, and now costs less than $200.

Some older Garmin models are also available this week on Amazon, with discounts ranging between 27% and 40%.

Catch a break with top deals on earbuds this weekend


JBL Endurance Peak 3: now 20% off at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save an incredible 20% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3. These quality earbuds are ideal for fitness enthusiasts with their secure fit, solid IP68 dust and water resistance, and up to 50 hours of playback with the charging case. Get them now at 20% off through Amazon's limited-time deal.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 17% on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 now

Another time-sensitive deal at Amazon lets you score 17% off the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro. These come with a "volume warning" and are some of the loudest earbuds you can find under $200. The earbuds stands out with hybrid ANC and a powerful AI-powered noise reduction system for crystal-clear phone calls.
$30 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro: 30% off for a limited time

The Pixel Buds Pro have great ANC technology, volume EQ, and Transparency mode. The Google earbuds also have built-in Google Assistant. They have up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge and provide good sound. The best part: you can now get them at 30% off on Amazon. Act fast, the deal will only last a little while.
$60 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 53% on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

At 53% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are compelling. The best Samsung earbuds deal is once again live at Amazon, and it applies to different paintjobs, too. These earbuds have solid ANC and promise Hi-Fi sound with 360-degree audio functionality. Get them and save 53%.
$122 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 at Best Buy and save $50

The Galaxy Buds 2 currently sell at $50 off on Best Buy. The deal applies to several different colors. These in-ear headphones stand out with great ANC, balanced sound with EQ presets via the app, and a comfortable fit. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life with the case. Get yourself a pair and save.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus: save 45% now

The Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus stand out with up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds have IPX4 splash resistance and promise customizable sound that should please the casual listener. These earbuds are now available at 45% off on Amazon.
$81 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 3: now 42% cheaper at Amazon

If you want a higher-end pair of Sennheiser earbuds, we suggest the Sennheiser Momentum 3. These have a wireless charging case, great battery life and ANC. Plus, they support Bluetooth Multipoint. Get yourself a pair in Graphite and score 42% in savings!
$116 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

The JBL Tune 660NC are now 36% off at Walmart

What if you want headphones for less than $200? No worries, we can offer you an option that's not even $100! The JBL Tune 660NC are a great set of budget-friendly cans. They have ANC on deck, offer great sound for their price bracket, and stand out with stellar battery life. With these, you can listen to your favorite jams for up to 44 hours per single charge with ANC turned ON!
$36 off (36%)
$63 99
$99 95
Buy at Walmart

If you have less than $200 to spend on a new pair of headphones or earbuds, you’ll definitely find what you seek this week. A wide selection of high-end wireless earbuds, like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, are now available at discounts of up to 53%. With quality ANC, impressive sound quality, and solid battery life, these options give you a true bang for your buck.

Fitness enthusiasts won’t go wrong with the JBL Endurance Peak 3. These are some of the best budget earbuds for working out options you can get right now. Plus, they’re 20% off at Amazon for a limited time. The merchant also gave us some Sennheiser models at great prices this week.

Get the party started with these top Bluetooth speaker deals under $200


Kickstart the weekend with a 24% discount on the JBL Flip 6

The fantastic JBL Flip 6 is now available at Walmart at 24% off its price tag. The speaker is only available in Black at that price. It offers great sound quality, has an IP67 rating, and supports the PartyBoost technology. Don't miss out on this offer and save 24% this week.
$31 off (24%)
$98 99
$129 95
Buy at Walmart

Save $50 on the JBL Charge 5

Get the great-sounding JBL Charge 5 at Amazon and save $50 in the process. The speaker delivers great sound that gets quite loud, given the speaker's size. Plus, it doubles as a power bank. Get it now on Amazon and save $50.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $30 on the JBL Charge 4 at Amazon

The JBL Charge 4 comes with an IPX7 rating, a solid and sturdy build, a compact size, and plenty of cool features. The speaker boasts some 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and charges via a USB-C port. Get it today at Amazon and save 30%!
$45 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Marshall Willen (Cream): 25% off for a limited time

The Marshall Willen in Black and Brass is even more affordable than last month, albeit not by much. Currently, you can save 25% on the speaker in Cream, yet for a limited time. The speaker features Bluetooth 5.1 for fast pairing and streaming from a wider distance, two passive radiators, a 2-inch full-range driver unit for clear and loud sound, and a hefty battery life of over 15 hours between charges.
$30 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 20% on the JBL Pulse 5

Amazon gives you a top-notch deal on the JBL Pulse 5. This fantastic speaker offers a light show, plenty of battery life, 360-degree audio, and IP67 protection, making it suitable for all sorts of environments. Get yours now and save 20%
$30 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Clip 3 is now $30 off at Best Buy

Small but capable, the JBL Clip 3 is your ideal everyday companion. This speaker is extremely compact and has an IPX7 rating, so you won't have to worry about water damage too much. The small-sized speaker also has a microphone for phone calls. Get it now at an incredible price through this generous Best Buy deal.
$30 off (43%)
$39 99
$69 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save 31% on the UE Wonderboom 3

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is another small-sized portable speaker you might want to consider. This puppy offers 360-degree audio and stands out with IP67 protection. Although small, the speaker gives you plenty of bass. Get it and save 31% on Amazon.
$31 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

To finish off this week’s collection of top sub-$200 tech deals in style, we’ve got a wide selection of portable Bluetooth speakers. Some items we’ve brought to your attention are just now seeing considerable price cuts. Such an option is the Marshall Willen in Cream. That’s right – the Marshall speaker in this particularly sleek color has never been 25% off before.

If you’ve got less than $50 on your hands, don’t worry! The JBL Clip 3 now costs just $39.99 at Best Buy, having received a hefty $30 discount just in time for the weekend. And if you want an immersive light show tuned to the beats of your favorite songs, why not pick JBL’s Pulse 5? This guy is now 20% cheaper at Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

