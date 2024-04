Weekly deals under $200: Moto G 5G, Apple Watch SE, exciting earbuds and more budget offers

This week’s top three tech deals:





Save $100 on the Moto G 5G (2023) this week! The Moto G 5G (2023) has now dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. The smartphone has indeed never been $100 off before, including during the Black Friday shopping craze. It runs on Android 13, has 5G on deck, and comes with 128GB of internal storage. $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Banging sound at a killer price: Sony SRS-XG300 is $150 off Best Buy gave us the best Bluetooth speaker deal this week. The amazing Sony SRS-XG300 is available at $150 off here, landing it just under the $200 mark. This deal has been live for some time but is great nonetheless, as it lets you save big on this powerful speaker with an IP67 rating and up to 25 hours of battery life. $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Get the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at $60 off Walmart rounds up this week's top three tech deals under $200 with a great Apple Watch SE 2 offer. The wearable is now $60 off across colors, giving you Apple's essential smartwatch features at a cheaper price. This timepiece monitors your heart rate, gives you essential fitness insights, and keeps you safe. Get it for less than $200 while you can. $60 off (24%) $189 $249 Buy at Walmart

Bluetooth speaker

Recommended Stories

And more phone deals under $200 that are a sure hit this week!





Save 33% on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G at Amazon The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a budget-friendly option by OnePlus that's now $100 cheaper at Amazon. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood, and a large 4,500mAh battery. The device supports 33W fast charging, topping up your battery life for the day in just one hour. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Now's the time to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) With Android 13 out of the box, 5G on deck, [plenty of battery life, and a decent 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is one of the best budget Android phones you can get. This puppy is available at $100 off, which isn't a one-time discount, but still lets you score plenty of savings. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Play (2023): now 41% off on Amazon The Moto G Play (2023) is now available at a killer price on Amazon. The device is again sporting its extra awesome 41% discount we first came across at the official store last year. The phone gives you basic performance, but if you're on a super tight budget, it might be suitable for you. $70 off (41%) Buy at Amazon

Android phones





Sometimes, keeping up with all the awesome tech deals is challenging. We get it – merchants release new and better deals on a daily basis. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be bargain hunting, though, as it’s always cool when you can save some money on tech items from your wishlist.But how can you keep up with all the best offers of the week? Easy peasy – you come here! As the weekend approaches, we’ve geared up for a savings spree with the top deals we came across since Monday. Stay with us if you want to get a lot of bang for your buck.This time, we’re spicing things up a bit. As you may know, typically, we give you the best of the best offers across several merchants but in no particular price bracket. This week, however, we’re giving you incredible deals on Android phones , budget earbuds, and tablets below $200.Are you ready to save some money? Let’s get into it!Kicking off this week’s best tech deals is an insane deal on the budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2023) . The phone is now available at its lowest-ever price, making it a fantastic choice for Android fans on a budget.Don’t fancy a new phone? No worries! Best Buy gives you a $150 price cut on a top-notch portableby Sony. The SRS-XG300 has been on sale since last month’s Amazon Spring Sale festivities, meaning the deal could expire soon. The speaker is loud, easy to carry, and it even has lights for all party people to enjoy.Walmart’s Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) promo is another worthwhile choice for those on a budget. While it lacks the Watch Series 9’s hallmark double-tap gesture , the wearable still covers all the basics with its safety and wellness features. Plus, it’s available for less than $200 through Walmart’s best-selling offer.With discounts of up to $100, these affordableare a real steal this week. These options may not tickle the fancy of flagship phone seekers, but the casual user with little money to spend should find them plenty good. The OnePlus Nord 20 has 5G on deck, while the sub-$100 Moto G Play (2023) promises plenty of battery life.