New Apple Vision Pro-inspired double-tap gesture comes to Watch Series 9





However, something else really cool that the S9 chip enables is a brand new gesture called Double-tap. The new double-tap gesture works by tapping the tips of your index finger and thumb... twice.





The observant among you would immediately note the similarity between this new double-tap gesture and the same index finger feat. thumb tap gestures that are expected to be used for interacting with the Apple Vision Pro , announced earlier this year.





The less observant among you can rewatch the Vision Pro promo video below to get a refresher:











This new gesture is so important that Apple's made a special video to showcase how it works on the Watch S9.





It's still too early and the demo video isn't publicly available yet, but we'll add it here as soon as it is.





However, it makes you wonder: is Apple looking to get us accustomed to this new way of interacting with its products, so by the time the Vision Pro comes next year, it already feels familiar? Hmm... Sneaky, sneaky Apple!



