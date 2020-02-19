Sprint/T-Mobile merger: will the “new” T-Mobile be able to conquer the US market?
If the deal is concluded, Germany's Deutsche Telekom would own 42% of T-Mobile and 67% voting stake. Höttges states that they now have the ambition to become America’s No.1 carrier, overtaking AT&T and Verizon.
However, the deal and the period preceding it were not without struggles - apparently, building a next-gen 5G network ended up being quite expensive, forcing Deutsche Telekom to cut its 2019 dividend back in November. Nevertheless, the German company managed to reduce its net debt by around $3 billion.
Overall, the merger deal seems almost confirmed. All we have left now is to see if the German company’s CEO will be able to realize his ambitions after, what he calls, “the biggest merger with a German company the US has ever seen”.
