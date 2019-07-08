T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile 5G network coverage map: which cities are covered?

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Jan 10, 2020, 10:13 AM
T-Mobile 5G network coverage map: which cities are covered?
Latest update: January 10th, 2020.

T-Mobile has quickly grown to have one of the fastest and most widespread 4G LTE networks in the US, and it wants to blanket the nation with 5G coverage as well. To do that, it argues that it needs extra power that will come from a proposed merger with America's fourth largest network, Sprint, and in late 2019 that deal is still awaiting regulatory approval.

What this means is that we still don't have full clarity over the future of 5G for T-Mobile. The promise is that the newly formed T-Mobile-Sprint carrier will cover 97% of the U.S. (85% in rural areas) with low band 5G no later than three years after the merger closes.

Meanwhile, however, the carrier with the magenta color has started firing up 5G in a big way and it now covers a large part of the country in early 2020.


T-Mobile is offering 5G using sub-6GHz bands that cover wider areas. It is also planning on launching mmWave spots in select urban locations in the near future.

Updated: T-Mobile is currently offering two 5G phones: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition 5G.

Both phones support the sub-6GHz 5G bands that T-Mobile uses, but they do not have support for mmWave bands. mmWave is a 5G technology that T-Mobile plans on launching in the future that will deliver faster speeds but in only select small areas. For all else, these are high-end phones with excellent all-around performance.

You can check out an interactive map of all the places where T-Mobile has 5G coverage over at this link:

T-Mobile 5G Detailed Coverage Map


FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

bikrame
Reply

1. bikrame

Posts: 44; Member since: Aug 13, 2015

May be only on Top of the buildings in that small block. This is joke right ?

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 5:06 AM

inFla
Reply

2. inFla

Posts: 208; Member since: Aug 17, 2018

Still so many places T-mobile doesn't have decent 4G coverage.

posted on Jul 08, 2019, 5:29 AM

LAgurl
Reply

3. LAgurl

Posts: 119; Member since: Dec 05, 2018

LA here and Oh dam I didn't know they had 5G In my area were I work !

posted on Sep 27, 2019, 8:56 AM

matistight
Reply

5. matistight

Posts: 1043; Member since: May 13, 2009

Why is there no SF support???

posted on Sep 27, 2019, 4:56 PM

tuminatr
Reply

6. tuminatr

Posts: 1170; Member since: Feb 23, 2009

Now I see why Verizon published a list rather than a map, the list is much more impressive this does look like a joke

posted on Sep 28, 2019, 9:34 AM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-bloom-foldable-phone-galaxy-s20-names-confirmed
Samsung secretly 'confirms' foldable Galaxy Bloom and Galaxy S20 names
apple-iphone-sales-growth-china-december-2019
Apple experiences soaring iPhone sales in China as Android loses ground
phone-with-best-speakers-iPhone-vs-Galaxy-Note-10-OnePlus-LG-G8X-Pixel-4-XL-Asus-ROG-Phone-II
Which phone has the best speakers? iPhone vs Galaxy, OnePlus, LG, Pixel, ROG Phone II blind test
OnePlus-7T-long-term-review
OnePlus 7T: 3 months in, should you buy it?
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Alleged LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020

Popular stories

analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
t-mobile-sprint-no-merger-scenario-backup-plans
T-Mobile is considering all its options for a no-merger scenario

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless