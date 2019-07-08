T-Mobile 5G network coverage map: which cities are covered?

Latest update: January 10th, 2020.













Meanwhile, however, the carrier with the magenta color has started firing up 5G in a big way and it now covers a large part of the country in early 2020.









T-Mobile is offering 5G using sub-6GHz bands that cover wider areas. It is also planning on launching mmWave spots in select urban locations in the near future.









Both phones support the sub-6GHz 5G bands that T-Mobile uses, but they do not have support for mmWave bands . mmWave is a 5G technology that T-Mobile plans on launching in the future that will deliver faster speeds but in only select small areas. For all else, these are high-end phones with excellent all-around performance.





You can check out an interactive map of all the places where T-Mobile has 5G coverage over at this link:









T-Mobile has quickly grown to have one of the fastest and most widespread 4G LTE networks in the US, and it wants to blanket the nation with 5G coverage as well. To do that, it argues that it needs extra power that will come from a proposed merger with America's fourth largest network, Sprint, and in late 2019 that deal is still awaiting regulatory approval.