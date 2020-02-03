Sprint skips auction of 5G airwaves expecting to merge with T-Mobile
T-Mobile's 600MHz low-band spectrum travels great distances and penetrates structures with ease. But it doesn't deliver the kind of super-fast download data speeds that mmWave airwaves offer. In addition, mmWave can handle larger amounts of traffic. T-Mobile currently uses its low-band spectrum for the first nationwide 5G network while it does employ mmWave spectrum in seven urban markets. And if it can obtain mid-band spectrum by acquiring Sprint or via the C-band auction that the FCC will hold this year, the wireless provider will have a well-rounded 5G network comprised of low, mid and ultra-high band airwaves.
Without obtaining any mmWave spectrum, a standalone Sprint will be forced to rely on its mid-band spectrum to offer 5G
Which again, makes us seriously wonder about the common sense of the state attorneys general seeking to block the merger. Because if Sprint remains a standalone company, odds are it will have to raise prices or face an uphill battle to stay alive. Without mmWave spectrum, a standalone Sprint will be well behind Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile when it comes to offering nationwide 5G. And even Sprint acknowledges that it has a "huge debt load" that could force it to restructure through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
If the odds favor Sprint having to raise prices or shut down leaving three major carriers, the states would have been better off just letting the merger go through. After all, their main concern is that if T-Mobile acquires Sprint, it will reduce the amount of competition in the industry leading to higher prices for consumers. However, if the merger is approved, Dish Network will acquire Sprint's prepaid businesses and customers (over 9.3 million in number), 14MHz of low-band 800MHz spectrum, 7,500 retail locations, and 400 employees. It also will sign a seven-year MVNO agreement with T-Mobile so that it can sell service under the Dish Network name while it builds out a 5G network and replaces Sprint.
The T-Mobile-Sprint merger has some hurdles it must clear. One is the decision expected this month from Judge Vincent Marrero in the case involving the state attorneys general and the attorney general of Washington D.C. Then, Judge Timothy Kelly must make a ruling on his review of the Tunney Act as it pertains to the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. The Tunney Act calls for an independent court to review actions taken by the DOJ to make sure that they are in the public interest. In this case, the deal between Sprint and Dish would be under review and a ruling is expected by the middle of this month. And finally, the California Public Utility Commission (PUC) still needs to sign off on the merger.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):