AT&T continues its 5G expansion to 13 new markets

by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 17, 2020, 11:30 PM
It looks like AT&T is expanding its 5G network to new markets every week. Early this month, the carrier added more than a dozen cities to its 5G service map and just a week ago another 13.

Today, the carrier announced another expansion of its 5G network to 13 markets. Of course, we're talking about AT&T's low-band 5G, not the uber-fast 5G+ that's only available in 35 cities in the United States at the moment.

Anyway, here are all 13 new markets that now benefit from AT&T's 5G mobile service: Chattooga County, GA, Hunterdon County, NJ, Las Cruces, NM, Long Branch, NJ, New Brunswick, NJ, New Haven, CT, Ocean County, NJ, Orange County, NY, Portland, OR, Utica-Rome, NY, Vallejo, CA, Whitefield County, GA, and Wilmington, DE.

With the addition of the 13 new markets announced this week, AT&T now provides 5G mobile service in 58 cities across the US. Truth be told, you'll only get 5G data speeds in parts of these cities, but it's better than nothing.

Hopefully, you already own a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G or plan to buy a 5G-enabled Galaxy S20, otherwise, you won't be able to take advantage of AT&T's 5G service.

