AT&T continues its 5G expansion to 13 new markets
Anyway, here are all 13 new markets that now benefit from AT&T's 5G mobile service: Chattooga County, GA, Hunterdon County, NJ, Las Cruces, NM, Long Branch, NJ, New Brunswick, NJ, New Haven, CT, Ocean County, NJ, Orange County, NY, Portland, OR, Utica-Rome, NY, Vallejo, CA, Whitefield County, GA, and Wilmington, DE.
With the addition of the 13 new markets announced this week, AT&T now provides 5G mobile service in 58 cities across the US. Truth be told, you'll only get 5G data speeds in parts of these cities, but it's better than nothing.
Hopefully, you already own a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G or plan to buy a 5G-enabled Galaxy S20, otherwise, you won't be able to take advantage of AT&T's 5G service.
