T-Mobile Sprint Wireless service

Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 11, 2020, 8:20 AM
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
It's been a long and bumpy road, but almost two whole years after entering into an agreement designed to change the status quo of the US wireless industry for good, T-Mobile and Sprint are cleared at last to become one "new" and powerful carrier.

Even though the "Un-carrier" and the "Now Network" obtained regulatory approvals from the US Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission way back in July and October 2019 respectively, perhaps the hardest challenge proved to be a lawsuit filed by a number of Democratic state AGs.

The actual trial only lasted two weeks and concluded before Christmas, but US District Court Judge Victor Marrero took plenty of time to consider his verdict. The decision is now made, and because an appeal seems unlikely, there's officially nothing little stopping T-Mobile and Sprint from uniting their forces (aka customer bases and spectrum) in the fight against Verizon and AT&T.

A huge victory for the merger of the century


Unsurprisingly, T-Mobile and Sprint have started their celebration dance shortly after receiving a favorable New York Federal Court verdict, thanking the Court for its "thorough review of the facts we presented in our case" and declaring this a "BIG win and a BIG day for the New T-Mobile."

While the two cellular companies, which are owned by Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank respectively, can now "FINALLY focus on the last steps to get this merger done", it's obvious from the way their joint press statement is phrased (and even titled) that this is still not a 100 percent done deal.


Although T-Mobile and Sprint don't seem willing to elaborate on the "final steps" and efforts required to complete the $26.5 billion merger once and for all, we know a federal judge in Washington also has to give his blessing in what was initially considered a routine review of the DoJ's approval process. The Department of Justice has been accused by the Plaintiff States in the trial supervised by Judge Marrero of green-lighting the deal between T-Mobile and Sprint after "only a cursory examination of the approval conditions."

Before America's "big four" carriers can consolidate into a big three group with a much stronger third player, T-Mobile and Sprint are highlighting their combination remains "subject to certain closing conditions, including possible additional court proceedings, and satisfactory resolution of outstanding business issues among the parties."

Will the financial terms of the deal be renegotiated at the last minute?


You don't have to be very fluent in legalese to guess what those "outstanding business issues" are probably about. After all, it's been a long time since the $26.5 billion agreement was reached, and plenty of things have changed in the US wireless landscape in the past 12 months alone.

While T-Mobile has managed to break record after record in terms of customer gains, launching a somewhat controversial 5G nationwide network and making Verizon go on the advertising offensive for a change, Sprint continues to bleed money and subscribers, looking destined to end up in a pretty desperate situation without a new owner.


It's therefore not surprising to hear rumors of a renegotiation possibly taking place in the eleventh hour, with T-Mobile most likely pursuing a significant price cut. Although T-Mo badly needs to seal the deal once and for all too, as Sprint's mid-band spectrum is essential for its next stage of 5G development, the smaller carrier may not have enough leverage to resist a renegotiation in Magenta's favor.

At the end of the day, it remains essentially impossible to predict when the mother of all wireless mergers will be finalized, but T-Mobile thinks that could happen "as early as April 1, 2020." If it does, it's going to be one awesome parting gift for John Legere, who just so happens to be officially scheduled to pass the CEO baton to current COO Mike Sievert on April 30.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

seantn4
Reply

2. seantn4

Posts: 71; Member since: Dec 11, 2018

Yes!!

posted on 54 min ago

Venom
Reply

1. Venom

Posts: 4093; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Smdh wtf is the last hurdle now?

posted on 54 min ago

seantn4
Reply

3. seantn4

Posts: 71; Member since: Dec 11, 2018

The review in DC court on the settlement agreement with the DOJ. Also the California Public Utility Commission still has to sign off on it.

posted on 53 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless