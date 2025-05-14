T-Mobile customer complains he was scammed and how you can avoid this from happening to you

T-Mobile customer posted on a social media platform his story about how the carrier "scammed" him. You can decide for yourself whether that was the case here, but either way we will pass along suggestions on how you can avoid finding yourself in a similar situation. This Reddit subscriber was looking to upgrade his girlfriend's phone, and he claims to have met with a manager who helped him. We can't tell whether he is using the word "manager" but means a rep, or if the person he spoke with was actually the manager of this store.





Nonetheless, the customer was told about a "great promotion" (is any promotion mentioned by a rep or manager not a "great" one?). The customer was told that he would receive an iPhone 16 Pro Max and two brand new iPads with service. His bill would rise from $174 per month to $190 per month. He told the manager to go ahead with the deal, and she told the customer that the first bill would be around $240, but after that it wouldn't be "a penny more than $190."





The first bill arrives and it is only $29. So the customer is happy, but wonders whether it was just prorated from the last plan and that the next bill will be $240. Well, the shoe certainly dropped the next month when the bill arrived showing that the amount owed was $450. It also showed that the next bill would be $250. When he called the manager, she told him that she would try to get that bill reduced. She also talked about reapplying” the promotions to get the bill down as much as she can.





T-Mobile and has been unable to have this fixed. Our recommendation would be for him to try T-Mobile 's T-Force team, which is T-Mobile . Make sure you see the blue verification check mark. Click on the "Message" button to send them a DM (Direct Message). Explain the details of your issue and include your T-Mobile account info. Obviously, this customer has had a bad experience withand has been unable to have this fixed. Our recommendation would be for him to try's T-Force team, which is often able to fix issues like this one . Often the last resort when it comes to complaints about the carrier's shady side, open Facebook and search for. Make sure you see the blue verification check mark. Click on the "Message" button to send them a DM (Direct Message). Explain the details of your issue and include youraccount info.





Another way to get through to T-Force is to go to X and search for @TMobileHelp. Follow the account and send a DM. Explain your issue but be as brief as possible. Include important information including your T-Mobile account number and your phone number. Be patient as it could take a few days to receive a response. Monitor your X account and watch for a response.



