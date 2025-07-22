Verizon moves to change phone unlock rules — and Dish says not so fast
As Verizon pushes the FCC to relax its 60-day unlock policy, Dish calls for a single national standard.
Verizon currently unlocks phones after 60 days, and this is a requirement. After this period, it's easy to switch to another carrier or use your phone's eSIM to add a secondary service from another provider. But Verizon is looking into potentially extending this unlock period, and it has petitioned the FCC to waive the requirement.
T-Mobile and AT&T didn't comment, but Dish was the one national carrier that officially submitted a comment to the FCC.
The parent behind Boost Mobile reportedly said it wasn't against replacing the current Verizon policy, but according to the carrier, there should be one national unlock policy with no exceptions.
Strangely enough, Dish currently has a one-year locking policy on most of its prepaid devices. So, theoretically, this 'nationwide policy' could impact it as well. And Verizon is yet to specify what unlocking policy it may set (it could technically be shorter than 60 days, but I somewhat doubt that).
Probably Verizon currently sees the 60-day unlock policy as unfair in the current market. It's been struggling to keep customers recently, while other big players are starting to steal its thunder.
Because of the customers it's losing, Verizon may want to lock its phones for longer than 60 days. How long, nobody knows just yet, but probably as long as it can get away with.
This would create a real impact not only for Verizon customers, but on the unlocked device market as well. Prices for unlocked phones may go up, while the secondary device market may get flooded with locked phones, as Chris Price highlights in this Reddit post.
I personally think that having a clear and fair unlocking policy is important for giving customers flexibility and freedom with the devices they've paid for. While I understand Verizon's concerns about customer retention and potential fraud, extending the lock period could make things harder for people who travel, switch carriers, or just want more control over their phones.
Hopefully, whatever decision the FCC makes strikes a good balance between protecting carriers and keeping things consumer-friendly.
Back in May, the carrier submitted its petition requesting the FCC to waive the 60-day unlocking requirements and let Verizon set its own policies similar to other carriers. Initially, the request was opened for comments, and a wide range of responses were sent.
On the other hand, seven state attorneys generals reportedly said that Verizon should have the power to control how long your phone, which you bought from the carrier, should be kept locked.
Image Credit - PhoneArena
Verizon has that 60-day policy enforced because of an agreement with the FCC when Verizon acquired the 700MHz spectrum in 2007. The deal was also reaffirmed when Verizon acquired Tracfone in 2021.
The FCC is going to vote on the issue on July 24.
