Verizon moves to change phone unlock rules — and Dish says not so fast

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

On the other hand, seven state attorneys generals reportedly said that Verizon should have the power to control how long your phone, which you bought from the carrier, should be kept locked.

Verizon

Verizon has that 60-day policy enforced because of an agreement with the FCC when Verizon acquired the 700MHz spectrum in 2007. The deal was also reaffirmed when Verizon acquired Tracfone in 2021.





Should carriers be allowed to set their own phone unlock timelines? No – there should be one national rule for all Yes – carriers should decide for themselves Depends on the type of phone or plan I just want my phone unlocked, period No – there should be one national rule for all 0% Yes – carriers should decide for themselves 50% Depends on the type of phone or plan 0% I just want my phone unlocked, period 50%

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Recommended Stories

Verizon

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer