Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Verizon moves to change phone unlock rules — and Dish says not so fast

As Verizon pushes the FCC to relax its 60-day unlock policy, Dish calls for a single national standard.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon moves to change phone unlock rules — and Dish says not so fast
Verizon currently unlocks phones after 60 days, and this is a requirement. After this period, it's easy to switch to another carrier or use your phone's eSIM to add a secondary service from another provider. But Verizon is looking into potentially extending this unlock period, and it has petitioned the FCC to waive the requirement. 

Back in May, the carrier submitted its petition requesting the FCC to waive the 60-day unlocking requirements and let Verizon set its own policies similar to other carriers. Initially, the request was opened for comments, and a wide range of responses were sent. 

T-Mobile and AT&T didn't comment, but Dish was the one national carrier that officially submitted a comment to the FCC

The parent behind Boost Mobile reportedly said it wasn't against replacing the current Verizon policy, but according to the carrier, there should be one national unlock policy with no exceptions. 

On the other hand, seven state attorneys generals reportedly said that Verizon should have the power to control how long your phone, which you bought from the carrier, should be kept locked. 


Strangely enough, Dish currently has a one-year locking policy on most of its prepaid devices. So, theoretically, this 'nationwide policy' could impact it as well. And Verizon is yet to specify what unlocking policy it may set (it could technically be shorter than 60 days, but I somewhat doubt that). 

Verizon has that 60-day policy enforced because of an agreement with the FCC when Verizon acquired the 700MHz spectrum in 2007. The deal was also reaffirmed when Verizon acquired Tracfone in 2021. 

Should carriers be allowed to set their own phone unlock timelines?

Vote View Result

Probably Verizon currently sees the 60-day unlock policy as unfair in the current market. It's been struggling to keep customers recently, while other big players are starting to steal its thunder. 

Because of the customers it's losing, Verizon may want to lock its phones for longer than 60 days. How long, nobody knows just yet, but probably as long as it can get away with. 

This would create a real impact not only for Verizon customers, but on the unlocked device market as well. Prices for unlocked phones may go up, while the secondary device market may get flooded with locked phones, as Chris Price highlights in this Reddit post

Recommended Stories
The FCC is going to vote on the issue on July 24.

I personally think that having a clear and fair unlocking policy is important for giving customers flexibility and freedom with the devices they've paid for. While I understand Verizon's concerns about customer retention and potential fraud, extending the lock period could make things harder for people who travel, switch carriers, or just want more control over their phones. 

Hopefully, whatever decision the FCC makes strikes a good balance between protecting carriers and keeping things consumer-friendly.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless