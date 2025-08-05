$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung's Bixby just did what Siri hasn't yet

Generative AI lets your TV chat back, search smarter and control your smart devices.

By
0comments
Samsung Apps
A photo of a smartphone with Samsung Bixby on it.
Earlier this year, we heard Samsung was planning to supercharge its voice assistant Bixby with Generative AI – and now, the company is making good on that promise, at least for its many TV users.

The new, smarter Bixby features are rolling out on Samsung's 2025 TVs in the US. Bixby can now handle natural, conversational questions about just about anything – whether it's related to what's on your screen or not. Plus, it turns your TV into a smart home command center, letting you control SmartThings devices just by talking to your TV.

Samsung has led the global TV market for 19 consecutive years, and we continue to raise the bar by delivering meaningful innovation that enhances everyday experiences. With a smarter Bixby, we focused on making AI practical, helping viewers connect with content in smarter, more natural ways.
– Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung, August 5, 2025

Activating Bixby is simple: just say the wake word or press the mic button – no complicated commands, menus or typing needed.



Thanks to its Generative AI brain, Bixby gets context and can follow up on questions, making the whole experience feel like a real back-and-forth conversation. Want to know how tall Mount Everest is? Ask. Looking for chill playlists for a rainy day? Ask. Bixby can even pull relevant info about what's playing on screen and show it to you, so you get more without interrupting your binge.

The update also hooks Bixby up with Click to Search, making it easier than ever to explore actors, shows or random topics – whether you're watching live TV, cable, or Samsung TV Plus.

Would you be more likely to buy a Samsung TV if it had an AI voice assistant that actually talks back and controls your smart home?

Vote View Result
 

On top of that, Samsung TVs with this smarter Bixby can now connect to and control SmartThings-enabled appliances. Want to turn off the oven or adjust the AC temperature without leaving your couch? Just say it. Your TV becomes a full-on smart home hub.

And if you are worried about privacy, Samsung's got you covered. Bixby runs on Samsung Knox security, the same platform that takes care of Galaxy phones' security , so your voice data isn't stored on servers or your TV, keeping your personal info safe while enjoying AI perks.

This upgrade will hit 2025 Samsung TVs like Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame, and QLED. Samsung's also set to roll out an upgraded Vision AI in October 2025, as part of its 7-year free Tizen OS Upgrade program – meaning these smart features will keep improving over time.

Meanwhile, Apple is still lagging on AI with Siri's upgrade nowhere in sight. On Apple TV+, Siri often feels more frustrating than useful. I mean, just yesterday, I asked Siri to rewind by a minute and it couldn't even manage that simple task… Samsung's definitely pulling ahead here.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
