Samsung's Bixby just did what Siri hasn't yet

Activating Bixby is simple: just say the wake word or press the mic button – no complicated commands, menus or typing needed.Thanks to its Generative AI brain, Bixby gets context and can follow up on questions, making the whole experience feel like a real back-and-forth conversation. Want to know how tall Mount Everest is? Ask. Looking for chill playlists for a rainy day? Ask. Bixby can even pull relevant info about what's playing on screen and show it to you, so you get more without interrupting your binge.The update also hooks Bixby up with Click to Search, making it easier than ever to explore actors, shows or random topics – whether you're watching live TV, cable, or Samsung TV Plus.

On top of that, Samsung TVs with this smarter Bixby can now connect to and control SmartThings-enabled appliances. Want to turn off the oven or adjust the AC temperature without leaving your couch? Just say it. Your TV becomes a full-on smart home hub.And if you are worried about privacy, Samsung's got you covered. Bixby runs on Samsung Knox security, the same platform that takes care of Galaxy phones ' security , so your voice data isn't stored on servers or your TV, keeping your personal info safe while enjoying AI perks.This upgrade will hit 2025 Samsung TVs like Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame, and QLED. Samsung's also set to roll out an upgraded Vision AI in October 2025, as part of its 7-year free Tizen OS Upgrade program – meaning these smart features will keep improving over time.Meanwhile, Apple is still lagging on AI with Siri's upgrade nowhere in sight. On Apple TV+, Siri often feels more frustrating than useful. I mean, just yesterday, I asked Siri to rewind by a minute and it couldn't even manage that simple task… Samsung's definitely pulling ahead here.