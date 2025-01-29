Despite all the online hate and controversies, T-Mobile keeps growing like no other US carrier

T-Mobile





That's because Magenta has somehow Verizon and AT&T in terms of phone customer additions, High Speed Internet customer gains, revenue growth, and net cash growth as well. That's because Magenta has somehow managed to "lead the industry" in practically all relevant aspects and departments in both Q4 2024 and last year as a whole. Apart from dominating all the most recent Opensignal and Ookla evaluations of the top mobile networks in the US, T-Mo has defeatedandin terms of phone customer additions, High Speed Internet customer gains, revenue growth, and net cash growth as well.

Big numbers across the board!





T-Mobile Between October and December 2024 alone,added 1.9 million postpaid net customers, bringing the year's grand total to a new all-time record of 6.1 million. Looking ahead to the near future, the operator expects that figure to sit anywhere between 5.5 and 6 million in 2025, which would technically represent a small decline from last year... if it pans out.









But apparently, Magenta has a history of issuing rather conservative such predictions, with this particular range actually being the highest one ever anticipated at the beginning of a year. So while you may think that potential new subscribers would be discouraged from switching from a rival carrier by the many negative experiences of existing users currently flooding Reddit and other social networks, there's a good chance the total opposite will (continue to) happen out in the real world.





Money is also pouring in, and not a lot of people are jumping ship





The somewhat surprising popularity of the operator's top-tier (and top-dollar) Go5G Next and Go5G Plus plans explains those "industry-leading" $16.9 billion and $66.2 billion service revenue scores reported in Q4 2024 and the entire year respectively, while the postpaid phone churn impressively sat below the 1 percent mark all year. We're talking 0.92 percent in Q4 (tied for the lowest ever year-ending number) and 0.86 percent in 2024, which is apparently T-Mobile 's best such full-year result in company history.





That proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that existing T-Mo subscribers are also not leaving the "Un-carrier" at the rates you might have expected if you closely followed some of the controversies of the last year or two. Granted, that probably has to do with the weak competition as well, but that's how a free market works, and there's no denying 2024 was another great year for T-Mobile on all (objective) fronts.





The company's net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow also stood at "industry-leading" scores of $22.3 billion and $17 billion respectively in 2024, and yes, both those mind-blowing numbers are projected to jump to new heights this year. Specifically, between $26.8 billion and $27.5 billion on the former front and up to $18 billion on the latter, which is simply astounding, making T-Mobile look like a stronger and stronger financial force in the ultra-competitive US wireless landscape.





Last but not necessarily least, the fast-rising mobile service provider has plenty of reasons to be delighted with its latest results in the High Speed Internet arena too, adding 1.7 million new customers in 2024 and ending the year with a total of 6.4 million such subscribers. That obviously means the company still has a long way to go before it can be considered a force in that market segment as well, but its growth is undeniable and likely unrivaled.