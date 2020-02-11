Accessories Apple Google Amazon Audio

Google and Apple remain incapable of challenging Amazon's smart speaker dominance

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 11, 2020, 2:26 AM
Google and Apple remain incapable of challenging Amazon's smart speaker dominance
Smart speakers have been expanding at a pretty insane pace in the last few years, but at least in the US, the market is expected to substantially slow down its growth in the near future. eMarketer researchers anticipate a boost of 13.7 percent in 2020 US smart speaker users compared to 2019, bringing the grand total up to 83.1 million, with single-digit growth then predicted for 2021.

The relatively young industry is thus moving closer to its maturity point, which means it will become even harder to challenge the crushing dominance of market pioneer Amazon. The e-commerce giant single-handedly carved out this new niche of the consumer electronics industry with the 2014 launch of the first Echo generation, resisting Google's attacks by continuously improving Alexa's skills and broadening its smart speaker portfolio to cover every size and price point.

While Amazon lost a little market share between 2017 and 2018, it quickly bounced back to an estimated 72.9 percent slice of the US pie last year, looking at retaining its comfortable lead through 2021. If eMarketer's forecast proves accurate, 69.7 percent of US smart speaker users will own an Echo this year, compared to the 31.7 percent expected to turn to Google-branded devices and the combined 18.4 percent share of "other" companies.


Those figures obviously don't add up to 100 percent, and that's because an unexpectedly large number of people stateside are apparently simultaneously using smart speakers from multiple brands. To qualify as a "user", by the way, you do actually have to use a smart speaker "at least once per month", so if any of those Google Home Mini units the search giant has been giving away for free over the years is just sitting in a drawer, it doesn't count.

Meanwhile, in case you're wondering, the "other" section includes everyone from Apple to Harman Kardon and Sonos, the former of which was long expected to "make more inroads in this market" and perhaps even threaten Amazon's position. But in the absence of a budget-friendly HomePod model or at least a second generation of the premium Siri-controlled device, it's really not surprising to see Apple treated as an afterthought in these forward-looking market reports.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless