Google and Apple remain incapable of challenging Amazon's smart speaker dominance
While Amazon lost a little market share between 2017 and 2018, it quickly bounced back to an estimated 72.9 percent slice of the US pie last year, looking at retaining its comfortable lead through 2021. If eMarketer's forecast proves accurate, 69.7 percent of US smart speaker users will own an Echo this year, compared to the 31.7 percent expected to turn to Google-branded devices and the combined 18.4 percent share of "other" companies.
Those figures obviously don't add up to 100 percent, and that's because an unexpectedly large number of people stateside are apparently simultaneously using smart speakers from multiple brands. To qualify as a "user", by the way, you do actually have to use a smart speaker "at least once per month", so if any of those Google Home Mini units the search giant has been giving away for free over the years is just sitting in a drawer, it doesn't count.
Meanwhile, in case you're wondering, the "other" section includes everyone from Apple to Harman Kardon and Sonos, the former of which was long expected to "make more inroads in this market" and perhaps even threaten Amazon's position. But in the absence of a budget-friendly HomePod model or at least a second generation of the premium Siri-controlled device, it's really not surprising to see Apple treated as an afterthought in these forward-looking market reports.
