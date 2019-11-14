Amazon obliterated all its smart speaker rivals in Q3 2019, as Google's sales took a big hit
That's a mind-blowing year-on-year progress of 65.9 percent for a company that didn't really do much out of the ordinary this past quarter. But while Amazon waited until late September to unveil a wave of new Echo models, the e-commerce giant offered a bunch of killer Prime Day and back-to-school deals on older versions that were mainly responsible for the healthy pre-holiday season popularity boost.
At the same time, the affordable Echo Show 5 smart display started selling this quarter, quickly proving a smash hit that single-handedly accounted for 16 percent of Amazon's smart speaker shipments in the July - September 2019 window. This thing also helped the entire smart display sub-category thrive, with 6.3 million global sales or a record-high 22 percent of the 28.6 million smart speakers shipped worldwide.
Of those 28.6 million units, only 3.5 million carried Google's branding, which saw the search giant slip from third to fourth place overall, behind Alibaba and Baidu, as well as narrowly ahead of Xiaomi. Google's smart speaker shipments plummeted from 5.9 million units in Q3 2018, which obviously means the company's market share declined too, from 29.8 to 12.3 percent.
Once again, Apple failed to make the top five, and in lack of a HomePod sequel or budget-friendly spin-off, we don't expect the Cupertino-based tech giant to make waves in this fast-growing market anytime soon.
