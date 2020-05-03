Android Google Camera

Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 03, 2020, 4:37 PM
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
If you've been keeping a close eye on the Pixel 4a rumor mill, you may remember Google's next big mid-range smartphone was manhandled on video almost two months ago. That's right, a Cuban vlogger somehow managed to get his hands on a fully working prototype of the highly anticipated stock Android-running 5.8-inch device before anyone else in the whole wide world, revealing all the key specifications that were then corroborated by multiple other rock-solid sources.

Incredibly enough, the Google Pixel 4a is still not official yet, although we expect a formal announcement to take place any day now and shipments to kick off by the end of the month. Until then, if you need a good reason to hold off on spending $400 (or even less) for Apple's crazy powerful iPhone SE (2020), you might want to check out the Pixel 4a's full camera review put together by the same Spanish-speaking YouTuber who completely blew the handset's cover back in March.

Encouraging is the word of the day


While the new video is also not in English, you obviously don't have to speak or understand a certain language to appreciate the quality of a bunch of objectively great photos taken by an affordable device that doesn't even run commercial software yet.

 

Of course, you can't judge a phone's camera performance simply by viewing a number of sample shots in a YouTube video, but that's where the written TecnoLikePlus blog post (translated here) comes in, wrapping up with a link to a Google Photos gallery containing all the snapshots used for the purposes of the aforementioned review (and a few more for good measure) in their full, uncompressed quality.

For the most part, we'll let you draw your own conclusions from these pictures, as well as our in-depth review of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL last year, while keeping in mind the imaging performance of the Pixel 4a could be vastly superior to what you're seeing here thanks to last-minute pre-release software optimizations and improvements. 

But even when taking all variables into consideration, as well as the inherent subjective nature of any camera appraisal, it's hard not to look at these photographs and get excited. The single 12MP rear-facing camera seems to be doing an absolutely bang-up job already of processing portraits without losing focus or applying overly aggressive blur effects, with dynamic range and noise reduction shining in pretty much any scenario, and unsurprisingly, tremendous Night Sight results.


Although image brightness is not exactly impressive, and the same goes for photos captured at 8x zoom, it definitely looks like Google has yet another winner on its hands in terms of (camera) value for money. Even the 8MP front-facing shooter seems largely competent at producing decent self-portraits, especially when thinking about the widely rumored price point of the impending Pixel 4a.

Can the Pixel 4a challenge the blazing fast new iPhone SE?


If all we've heard in the last few months pans out, which is more than likely, the 5.8-incher will go for $399 in a 64GB storage variant, packing a respectable Snapdragon 730 processor, 6 gigs of memory, and a battery capacity of a little over 3,000mAh.


Unfortunately for Google, "respectable" raw speed may not be enough for the Pixel 4a to stand out in the same price bracket as the Apple A13 Bionic-powered iPhone SE, although the modern hole punch design and headphone jack might help tip the balance in the search giant's favor... for some people. 

As far as camera performance is concerned, it's obviously too early to know which of the two affordable handsets will prevail in real-life comparisons, but something tells us you'll be more than satisfied from that standpoint whichever way you're leaning.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3080 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless