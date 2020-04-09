Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model

There won't be a Google Pixel 4a XL

The Pixel 3a series arrived in two sizes – 5.6-inches and 6-inches – but this year Google has decided to retire the ‘XL’ moniker and settle for a single 5.81-inch smartphone. It features an OLED display paired with drastically slimmer bezels, therefore making it even smaller than the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a.



This possible is all made possible by the adoption of punch-hole technology on the smartphone. That is coupled with a Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080p) resolution and an 8-megapixel front camera, which seems to have been borrowed from the Pixel 3a.



These changes are aesthetically pleasing, although there is one downside – Google hasn’t included the Project Soli radar and Face Unlock found the flagship These changes are aesthetically pleasing, although there is one downside – Google hasn’t included the Project Soli radar and Face Unlock found the flagship Pixel 4 . Instead, owners will have to rely on a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



Speaking of the rear, Google has updated it slightly by including a new square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner. Housed within it are an LED flash and a single 12.2-megapixel camera complete with support for autofocus and OIS/EIS.

Support for the latest version of Night Mode is presumably on the way, although it wasn’t explicitly mentioned in today’s report. Something that was, however, is video recording.





The Google Pixel 4a should be capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps, 60fps, and 120fps in addition to 4K video at 30fps and slow-mo 720p video at 240fps. The front shooter, on the other hand, supports 1080p at 30fps.

Snapdragon 730, headphone jack, 3 years of updates

Sitting inside the Pixel 4a is going to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. This chipset has been used in the Samsung Sitting inside the Pixel 4a is going to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. This chipset has been used in the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro, among other devices, and should offer a decent performance boost over the Snapdragon 670 used last year.



Reports had suggested Google was planning to equip its next smartphone with 4GB of RAM as standard, but the information gathered by 9To5Google suggests all models will actually ship with 6GB of RAM.



That will be paired with either 64GB or 128GB of storage depending on the preferences of each customer. Other internal components include the Adreno 618 GPU and Google’s Titan M security chip.

As for software and battery, the Google Pixel 4a ships with Android 10 and a 3,080mAh battery. The former is backed by three years of guaranteed updates while the latter is coupled with 18W fast charging via the included USB-C port.



Support for Support for wireless charging isn’t included, which isn’t surprising considering this is a mid-range phone, but there is a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also present is the new Google Assistant that debuted on Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 4a release date, price, colors

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to go official next month. It was originally meant to debut at Google I/O on May 12, but that has since been canceled.



A launch should take place shortly after and a $399 retail price for the 64GB version is expected. As for colors, Google is apparently planning Just Black and Barely Blue versions, the latter of which could replace the white model.



There isn’t any word on carrier availability just yet, but the phone will be compatible with all major carriers at launch.



