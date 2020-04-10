Here's how the Pixel 4a XL probably looked before Google scrapped it
If you're disappointed to hear that Google has no intention to release a jumbo-sized variant of its next mid-range phone, a fresh new leak is guaranteed to twist the knife in your still-open wound. Of course, rumors about a possible Pixel 4a XL never got off the ground, so yesterday's report didn't exactly come as a shock.
Unlike the single camera 5.8-inch Pixel 4a, the mysterious 4a XL would have probably housed a dual shooter system on its plastic back, although the imaging specs that never were are obviously kept under wraps. It's relatively safe to assume the Pixel 4a XL could have borrowed its two rear-facing cameras from the high-end Pixel 4 and 4 XL, which might actually explain why Google ultimately decided against bringing this thing to market.
You don't want your budget-friendly mid-rangers to resemble your expensive high-enders too strongly, not to mention the Pixel 4a XL could have also looked a tad too similar to its little brother. Based on the same photo of a "replacement new battery back cover door", the 4a XL was designed very similarly to the Pixel 4a, including a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, and a nice contrast between the white (or rather "Barely Blue") back panel and orange power button.
Of course, there are no guarantees this is a legitimate spare part for what could have been the Google Pixel 4a XL, but at first glance, it definitely looks the part (pun intended). If for whatever reason you're interested in buying this, there are "more than 10" units available at the time of writing, priced at almost 20 bucks each and shipping worldwide from Shenzhen, China (obviously).