New report says Pixel 4a will ship in late May, with a clear date

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 29, 2020, 7:36 AM
New report says Pixel 4a will ship in late May, with a clear date
According to German blog Caschys (via Android Police), internal Vodafone Germany documents are confirming that Google's next low-cost Pixel device, the Pixel 4a, will be made available through the carrier on May 22nd.

We can expect a possible online launch event for the Pixel 4a to happen in mid-March, leaving just enough time from announcement to launch, if the above launch date is indeed final.

As we know from a massive earlier leak, the Pixel 4a is expected to arrive in just one size, 5.81-inches, with no XL version this time around. It's going to feature an 8-megapixel punch-hole camera in its Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080p) display, a traditional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a square-shaped camera module on the back. Its single main camera is to be 12.2 megapixels and will support autofocus, optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization.

Night Mode for enhanced nighttime photography is also presumed to be available on the Pixel 4a, with 1080p video recording at 30fps, 60fps and 120fps to be possible, along with 4K video recording at 30fps, and slow motion 720p video at 240fps (frames per second).

On the inside the smartphone will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with 4 GB of RAM, though some reports suggest 6 GB of RAM. The base model will have 64 GB of storage, with an option of 128 GB also to be available, and all variants will have a headphone jack.

In terms of cost and color options, the base model with 64 GB of storage will be priced at $399, and only the Just Black and Barely Blue color versions will be available to choose from, with the latter possibly replacing Clearly White.

The phone is expected to be compatible with all major carriers at launch.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3080 mAh
  • OS Android 10

