Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs Google Pixel 4a: Design, specs, camera, price and release date

1,811mAh vs 3,100mAh. These are the battery numbers that future buyers would see on the specs sheets, and while it could seem that the Pixel would last longer than the iPhone, the latter’s faster processor could turn things around for Apple. There’s wireless charging and 18W fast charging support on the iPhone SE, and hopefully, we’d see similar features on the next affordable Pixel as well.In terms of displays, the two phones are packing vastly different displays, but the large bezels of the iPhone SE mean that it will have a similar footprint to the Pixel 4a. Apple’s newest phone comes along with the good old 4.7-inch Retina LCD display that’s been used since the iPhone 6 in 2014. Of course, it has learned a few new tricks: it has True Tone, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. With a resolution of 750x1334 pixels, the iPhone SE is definitely not among the sharpest displays, but that’s what you should expect from Apple’s compact iPhones. The only thing lacking in comparison with the iPhone 8? The 3D Touch layer has been taken away in favor of Haptic Touch, which is a so-so software replacement.Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4a is likely coming with a 5.81-inch display, a nice middle ground between the 5.6-inch and 6.0-inch screens of last year’s Pixel 3a and 3a XL. We expect the Pixel 4a to have an FHD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, which would make that display sharper. What’s more important is the fact that the Pixel 4a will likely use an OLED display, which should provide deeper blacks, higher brightness, less motion blur, and punchier colors.The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a single 12MP F1.8 camera. Thanks to an upgraded image signal processor and the Neural Engine of the upgraded chipset, Apple says this is its best single-camera system ever. It now supports Portrait Mode, Smart HDR for photos, extended dynamic range for videos, and stereo sound recording too. Up at the front, we have a 7MP camera that should produce good selfies.The Pixel 4a will most certainly score a square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner at the rear. Housed within it are an LED flash and a single 12.2-megapixel camera complete with support for autofocus and OIS/EIS. Improved Night Mode and videography are reportedly on the way, The Google Pixel 4a should be capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps, 60fps, and 120fps in addition to 4K video at 30fps and slow-mo 720p video at 240fps.