Google Pixel 4a vs Pixel 4: Preliminary specs, features, price comparison

Peter Kostadinov   /  Jan 23, 2020, 6:03 AM
Everyone is expecting Google to release a Pixel 4a and 4a XL very son and closely follow the pattern that gave us the mid-range Pixel 3a-series. Back in 2019, we got the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, two affordable and arguably better versions of the flagship Pixel 3-series. They were plastic, weren’t as expensive, and most importantly, had the same exceptional camera. Our expectations are that Google will do the same thing in 2020 as well.

So, how would the Pixel 4a and 4a XL differ? Unlike the Pixel 3 and 3a, which are quite hard to tell apart, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a might differ quite a lot from one another. Let's break it down!

Design & display

Although the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a series were mostly indistinguishable from one another, with the plastic Pixel 3a and the glass Pixel 3 looking quite similar and feeling pretty much the same to the touch. However, leaks and rumors suggest that the Pixel 4a will have its own personality and differ from the regular Pixel 4 in a couple important aspects. 

For one, the Pixel 4a is set to debut the punch-hole design for Google devices, which have previously only relied on a more traditional design and only once dabbed into the notched design. This means that the sophisticated motion sensing technologies unlocked by the Soli chip on the Pixel 4/4 XL will not be present on the Pixel 4a/4a XL. Yet, this would ensure for a much more modern design, which would be a new for Google smartphone lineup. 


One big difference between the Google Pixel 4 and 4a is the fact that the latter will most likely common get headphone jacks, just like the 3a had one and the Pixel 3 didn't.

Display size is likely remaining similar to the Pixel 3a and 3a XL — 5.6 inches for the smaller and 6.0 inches for the larger device. OLED is most likely remaining the display tech of choice for the Pixel 4a series, but the 90Hz refresh rate is quite unlikely to be making an appearance. After all, it's one of the signature features of the premium Pixel 4-series, thus probably remaining an exclusive feature of the Pixel 4 series.

Being mid-range phones, the Pixel 4a and 4a XL are unlikely to feature smooth 90Hz displays, which are a flagship phone feature. 


Hardware

Currently, we can only speculate on what chipset will power the Pixel 4a and 4a XL. It will likely end up being a chipset of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series. most likely the Snapdragon 730/730G or the Snapdragon 760/765G. In terms of storage, we expect at least 64GB of storage in the base version of the phone, though it would be very nice if Google puts 128GB of native storage inside the phone. Battery size is unknown at this point.

Interestingly, leaked info suggest that there could be a whole lot of three different Pixel 4a versions: a Pixel 4a, a Pixel 4a XL, and a Pixel 4a XL 5G. The Snapdragon 765/765G come with integrated 5G modems, which makes one of these a likely candidate to power the Pixel 4a XL 5G. Here's a tabulated comparison of the specs:

Google Pixel 4a/4a XL/4a XL 5GGoogle Pixel 4/4 XL
DisplayPixel 4a: 5.8" 60Hz OLED
Pixel 4a XL: 6.4" 60Hz OLED
Pixel 4a XL 5G: 6.4" 60Hz OLED		Pixel 4: 5.7" 90Hz OLED 
Pixel 4 XL: 6.3" 90Hz OLED
ProcessorPixel 4a, 4a XL: Snapdragon 730
Pixel 4a XL 5G: Snapdragon 765		Snapdragon 855
Storage & memory6GB, 128GB*6GB, 64GB
Battery~3,000mAh~3,600mAh
Camera12.2MP, f/1.7, 1/2.55-inch sensor12.2MP f/1.7, 1/2.55-inch sensor


Camera

On the topic of cameras, we expect the Pixel 4a to closely mimic the Pixel 4 in terms of the, ahem, camera "island" at the back, but also in hardware, features, and general image quality. We expect the Pixel 4’s square camera module to carry on to the Pixel 4a, along with the 12.2MP standard lens, the 16MP telephoto lens, the hyperspectral sensor for collecting additional data, the dedicated mic, and the flash module. No wide-angle lens here, but Super Res Zoom will likely make up for it. Night Sight will also be present, and hopefully, the astrophotography mode will be on deck as well.

How would the Pixel 4a fare against the Pixel 4 flagship? Judging from our previous experience with the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a, there would most likely be just minute differences in terms of image quality. The Pixel 3a also used to process images noticeably slower than the Pixel 3, and we suppose that would apply to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a as well. Aside from that, the Pixel 4a would most probably be just as good of a cameraphone. 



Price and availability

Just like the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 4a-series will definitely cost noticeably less than the Pixel 4-series. This will be courtesy of the more affordable build materials as well as the mid-range chipset which would be used instead of the Snapdragon 855, and let's not forget the omission of the relatively expensive Soli chip and sensors at the front. A price tag in the $449 is what we are likely headed to, as the Pixel 3a cost $399 at launch. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 starts at $799, so the Pixel 4a could prove to be a much better deal.

