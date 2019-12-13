Android Google Camera

Google's new ad for Night Sight shows Santa captured in the dark

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 13, 2019, 8:23 PM


Low-light photography remains a battleground for smartphone manufacturers and back in September Apple introduced its answer to Google's Night Sight. Called Night Mode, the feature allows iPhone users to snap viewable photographs snapped in a low-light or dark environment. Apple has made such progress in this area of smartphone photography that many believe it has surpassed Google's low-light capabilities.

Google has promoted Night Sight in the past. Earlier this year, Google released a television commercial for Night Sight on the Pixel 3. The point of the ad was that with Night Sight, Pixel users don't need to use a flash in situations where using it could be annoying to the subject of a photo or to innocent bystanders. And this year, Google has a new holiday-themed ad for Night Sight. The title, "Google Pixel 4 Captures Santa with Night Sight," is pretty self-explanatory.

With David Phelps' "Catching Santa" playing in the background, the commercial shows close to 30 seconds' worth of failed low-light photos taken in an attempt to "catch" Santa delivering presents. And then we see a Pixel 4 user setting the phone's camera on Night Sight and viola! Santa is captured perfectly, illuminated only by Christmas lights.

Currently, the unlocked Pixel 4 is available from the Google Store with a $100 discount. That works out to a price of $699 for the 64GB model (24 monthly payments of $29.12) and $799 for 128GB (24 monthly payments of $32.99). The unlocked Pixel 4 XL features a $150 discount and starts at $749 for 64GB (24 monthly payments of $31.21) and $849 for 128GB (24 monthly payments of $35.38). In addition, on orders placed before noon on December 20th, use the code HOLIDAYSHIP when checking out and your Pixel will be sent via two-day shipping at no additional cost. Lastly, U.S. consumers purchasing a Pixel 4 from the Google Store through December 25th will receive a free Nest Hub smart display.
$679.00 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$749.00 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 OS: Android 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 5.7" 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 2800 mAh
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL OS: Android 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.3" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 3700 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

att-5g-network-launch-coverage-availability-devices
AT&T's real 5G network is live in 10 cities, coming to many more in 2020
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-android-10-update-rollout
Samsung kicks off global Android 10 updates for Note 10 and Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-a71-a51-specs-price-release-date
Samsung's new Galaxy A71 and A51 are official with '3D Glasstic' design, quad cameras
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
apple-iphone-12-price-hike-2020
Apple's 2020 iPhones will be more expensive, but not by much
These-are-the-Phones-We-Used-and-Loved-the-Most-in-2019
These are the phones we used and loved the most in 2019
PhoneArena-2019-Awards-Best-Camera-Phones
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best Camera Phones
phonearena-2019-awards-best-phones-of-the-year
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless