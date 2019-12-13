Google's new ad for Night Sight shows Santa captured in the dark





Google has promoted Night Sight in the past. Earlier this year, Google released a television commercial for Night Sight on the Pixel 3. The point of the ad was that with Night Sight, Pixel users don't need to use a flash in situations where using it could be annoying to the subject of a photo or to innocent bystanders. And this year, Google has a new holiday-themed ad for Night Sight. The title, "Google Pixel 4 Captures Santa with Night Sight," is pretty self-explanatory.





With David Phelps' "Catching Santa" playing in the background, the commercial shows close to 30 seconds' worth of failed low-light photos taken in an attempt to "catch" Santa delivering presents. And then we see a Pixel 4 user setting the phone's camera on Night Sight and viola! Santa is captured perfectly, illuminated only by Christmas lights.







Currently, the unlocked Pixel 4 is available from the Google Store with a $100 discount. That works out to a price of $699 for the 64GB model (24 monthly payments of $29.12) and $799 for 128GB (24 monthly payments of $32.99). The unlocked Pixel 4 XL features a $150 discount and starts at $749 for 64GB (24 monthly payments of $31.21) and $849 for 128GB (24 monthly payments of $35.38). In addition, on orders placed before noon on December 20th, use the code HOLIDAYSHIP when checking out and your Pixel will be sent via two-day shipping at no additional cost. Lastly, U.S. consumers purchasing a Pixel 4 from the Google Store through December 25th will receive a free Nest Hub smart display.

Low-light photography remains a battleground for smartphone manufacturers and back in September Apple introduced its answer to Google's Night Sight. Called Night Mode, the feature allows iPhone users to snap viewable photographs snapped in a low-light or dark environment. Apple has made such progress in this area of smartphone photography that many believe it has surpassed Google's low-light capabilities.