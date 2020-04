One of the best iPhone SE (2020) deals just got even better

In many ways, it might feel like the unusually powerful 4.7-inch handset has been around for several months already, and we're not just referring to the onslaught of leaks and rumors that preceded the official announcement earlier this month or the extremely familiar aforementioned design.









That's right, Metro by T-Mobile is slashing an additional $100 off the MSRP of the iPhone SE (2020), although you still need to meet one very important requirement to claim the truly unrivaled deal. Specifically, you'll have to port in an existing number from a non-T-Mobile carrier to qualify for a combined $300 in "instant" and "redemption" rebates.





The killer new promotion, just like the "old" one, is exclusively available in physical stores... that are still open , requiring an ID for verification and six consecutive monthly service payments on any prepaid plan. Yes, all Metro plans are eligible, including an unlimited option setting you back $100 a month in total for no less than four lines.









Can you believe it's only been two weeks since Apple formally unveiled the second-gen iPhone SE , bringing the classic iPhone 8 design back from the dead with a modern processing spin and a seemingly unbeatable price point?