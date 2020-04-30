One of the best iPhone SE (2020) deals just got even better
That's right, Metro by T-Mobile is slashing an additional $100 off the MSRP of the iPhone SE (2020), although you still need to meet one very important requirement to claim the truly unrivaled deal. Specifically, you'll have to port in an existing number from a non-T-Mobile carrier to qualify for a combined $300 in "instant" and "redemption" rebates.
The killer new promotion, just like the "old" one, is exclusively available in physical stores... that are still open, requiring an ID for verification and six consecutive monthly service payments on any prepaid plan. Yes, all Metro plans are eligible, including an unlimited option setting you back $100 a month in total for no less than four lines.
Keep in mind that Metro parent T-Mobile can still bring the price of the revived iPhone SE even lower, but only if you have an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, or 8 Plus to trade in and are also willing to agree to a two-year monthly installment plan. Compared to that, Metro's deal is easy-peasy.