One of the best iPhone SE (2020) deals just got even better

T-Mobile iOS Apple Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 30, 2020, 8:59 AM
Can you believe it's only been two weeks since Apple formally unveiled the second-gen iPhone SE, bringing the classic iPhone 8 design back from the dead with a modern processing spin and a seemingly unbeatable price point? 

In many ways, it might feel like the unusually powerful 4.7-inch handset has been around for several months already, and we're not just referring to the onslaught of leaks and rumors that preceded the official announcement earlier this month or the extremely familiar aforementioned design.

We're also talking about the surprisingly high number of attractive deals and substantial discounts that accompanied the Apple A13 powerhouse to both physical and digital store shelves nationwide. Believe it or not, one of the coolest launch promos is getting even cooler already, letting you pay a measly $99.99 for a device that was hard to turn down at its $399.99 list price.

That's right, Metro by T-Mobile is slashing an additional $100 off the MSRP of the iPhone SE (2020), although you still need to meet one very important requirement to claim the truly unrivaled deal. Specifically, you'll have to port in an existing number from a non-T-Mobile carrier to qualify for a combined $300 in "instant" and "redemption" rebates.

The killer new promotion, just like the "old" one, is exclusively available in physical stores... that are still open, requiring an ID for verification and six consecutive monthly service payments on any prepaid plan. Yes, all Metro plans are eligible, including an unlimited option setting you back $100 a month in total for no less than four lines.

Keep in mind that Metro parent T-Mobile can still bring the price of the revived iPhone SE even lower, but only if you have an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, or 8 Plus to trade in and are also willing to agree to a two-year monthly installment plan. Compared to that, Metro's deal is easy-peasy.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

