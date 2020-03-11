Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design

The Google Pixel 4a is still a couple of months away but that isn’t stopping tipster Evan Blass from continuing his favorite hobby. Today he has published official Pixel 4a marketing materials and they provide quite a bit of useful information.

It appears Google is testing billboard designs

The images in question can be seen displayed on the same billboard but you’d be forgiven for thinking the entire leak is fake at first glance. The clouds don’t move at all between shots and the artificial-looking lighting on the billboard reeks of photoshop.



Evan Blass hasn’t revealed the leak source, but after a bit of investing we believe it could be a photoshop job done by Google itself to visualize what planned Pixel 4a billboards will look like once erected.



Xanthe Wells, the Senior Director and Global Executive Creative Director for Google Devices & Services, has a bunch of



Xanthe Wells, the Senior Director and Global Executive Creative Director for Google Devices & Services, has a bunch of Pixel 4 billboard photos on her personal website as part of her large portfolio of work.

One of those is virtually identical to the Pixel 4a billboard photos leaked today, the only differences being that these new ones are cropped in slightly, feature small color adjustments, and include photoshopped leaves on the tree.



Of course, this is purely an educated guess at this stage, so do take the marketing images with a grain of salt until further information about the source is available.

The Google Pixel 4a will cost $399 in the US





The move will position the Pixel 4a as a direct competitor to Apple’s upcoming iPhone 9. Several reports do suggest the latter has been delayed by up to six months, though, so Google could remain largely unchallenged in the market for quite some time.



As for what the marketing images actually reveal, the most important detail is that Google is planning to sell the Pixel 4a for a very reasonable $399 in the United States – the same price as last year’s Pixel 3a The move will position the Pixel 4a as a direct competitor to Apple’s upcoming iPhone 9. Several reports do suggest the latter has been delayed by up to six months, though, so Google could remain largely unchallenged in the market for quite some time.

Today's pricing news is very welcome considering the long list of upgrades Google has planned for the smartphone. As corroborated by the billboards, a major redesign that replaces the 5.6-inch display and thick bezels featured on last year’s model with a 5.8-inch display and punch-hole tech is in the works.



It’ll be coupled with an updated rear panel that introduces a Pixel 4-like square camera module. There’s no word yet on what exactly Google is planning for that department, but rumor has it the smartphone will borrow the Pixel 4’s main 12-megapixel shooter.

Expect the Snapdragon 730 and lots of RAM

The inside of the smartphone will be no less impressive thanks to the Snapdragon 730. That chipset is also used by the



Coupled with the chip is going to be a minimum of 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB of RAM in the previous-gen model, and 64GB of storage. However, a pricier variant with 128GB of storage could be made available too.



The inside of the smartphone will be no less impressive thanks to the Snapdragon 730. That chipset is also used by the Galaxy A71 and should provide a very decent performance upgrade over the Pixel 3a’s Snapdragon 670.Coupled with the chip is going to be a minimum of 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB of RAM in the previous-gen model, and 64GB of storage. However, a pricier variant with 128GB of storage could be made available too.

The smartphone will ship with stock Android 10 straight out of the box and is expected to feature a small 3,080mAh battery, up slightly from the 3,000mAh cell used last time around.

Google Pixel 4a announcement, release date, availability

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to go official in early May. An unveiling was originally planned for Google I/O but that has since been canceled over coronavirus.

Shipments should commence shortly after in partnership with all major carriers – Verizon, AT&T, and New T-Mobile.



Rumor has it a larger Pixel 4a XL model with 5G network support may be in the works too, but there’s very little information available right now.



