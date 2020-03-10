Leaked Google Pixel 4a hands-on video leaves nothing to the imagination





This is almost certainly not a fake, mind you, and while the odd logo and markings on the back of the handset suggest we're most definitely not looking at a commercial-ready unit here, the hardware and even the software look pretty much finished. In other words, Google may well have other Pixel 4a variants in the pipeline too, but this is essentially guaranteed to be one of the models set to see daylight sometime in the next few months.





Without further ado, let's dive right into the "confirmed" specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 4a and how they compare to those of last year's anecdotally successful Pixel 3a. First things first, the screen size is expected to grow from 5.6 to 5.81 inches, but thanks to a trendy hole punch design, the overall body of the Pixel 4a might actually be smaller than the 3a chassis.









The OLED display resolution will apparently be bumped up slightly from 2220 x 1080 to 2340 x 1080 pixels as a result of the same bezel-reducing move, and because this is a budget-friendly phone we're looking at here, the refresh rate will not go over the 60 Hz mark.





Obviously, Google is preparing a significant processing power upgrade courtesy of a more than respectable Snapdragon 730 silicon, but what's perhaps more interesting to note is the memory count is also set to make a big jump, from 4 to 6 gigs. That's right, the Pixel 4a will be packing more RAM than the high-end Pixel 3 and 3 XL while matching last fall's Pixel 4 and 4 XL in that particular department.





Unfortunately, there's no upgrade in sight for the 64GB storage space of the Pixel 3a, but that's probably going to help Google keep the price point nice and low. Another major contributing factor to that might be the single 12MP rear-facing shooter and 8MP front-facing camera of the Pixel 4a, which are unchanged at first glance from what the Pixel 3a offers in the imaging department.





Then again, Google has a history of squeezing the best possible real-world capabilities out of unimpressive-sounding camera hardware, and we fully expect that to be the case here too. Hopefully, the same will go for the battery life this time around, as the Pixel 4a packs a decent but far from mind-blowing 3,080mAh cell.