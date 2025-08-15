$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Think US carriers are bad? The UK's 5G could collapse – here's the real reason

Landowners are getting 80–90% less money from carriers and their equipment.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon 5G
A collage of AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile logos on buildings.
People often complain about poor 5G service, but in the US, carriers and regulators try to expand and enhance it. In contrast, in the UK, it looks like somebody is actively sabotaging 5G expansion.

And I'm not talking about another wave of arsonists, like in 2020.

A new research warns that the UK's plan to expand mobile networks is in trouble. A nationwide survey of over 500 landowners found that steep rent cuts and frequent legal pressure are driving many property owners to consider removing mobile network equipment from their land.

The result? Well, 5G rollout could be massively slowed down.

Is 5G really that important?

Vote View Result


These landowners, known as site providers, include farmers, schools, charities, local councils, churches, and even NHS trusts. They host the physical infrastructure that makes mobile networks work, such as masts and antennas. Sometimes that's a standalone tower, other times the equipment is mounted on a building.

The problem began in 2017, when the UK government changed the rules under the Electronic Communications Code (ECC). Before, landlords could negotiate rent based on market rates. The ECC replaced that system with something similar to compulsory purchase pricing, where payments are based on the land's value for basic use rather than its value to the telecom operator.

This led to sharp drops in income for site providers. More than 80% of survey respondents reported rent cuts of over 80–90%, making it financially unattractive to host equipment. On top of that, 34% said they now have extra costs from hosting, hitting smaller organizations like schools and charities particularly hard.

The findings of the survey back up what our members tell us: there is a need for a much more collaborative approach from mast operators. Far too often our members face a lack of engagement to address legitimate concerns after operators make applications and get little or no cooperation from operators where essential building repairs are needed.

– BPF Director of Policy, Ion Fletcher, August 2025

Tensions have escalated further because 68% of landowners with expired leases say they have faced legal threats or pressure from telecom companies, often to accept lower rents or less favorable terms. This has resulted in more than 1,000 legal disputes so far. The government is now proposing to expand the ECC rules to another 15,000 sites across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, a move many landowners say will worsen the problem.

Recommended Stories
It's not hard to see how this could seriously damage the UK's 5G rollout. Unlike older mobile networks, 5G needs a lot more masts placed closer together. Many of these masts are on private property, but only 23% of the people surveyed said they are very likely to renew their agreements. Nearly half are still unsure, which means the country could lose important sites. Without them, many areas could end up with "mobile blackspots", where phone signal is weak or even completely missing.

By the way, network analytics company Ookla findings show the UK ranks 24th out of 30 Northern European countries for 5G availability, with just 45% coverage.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless