Google 5G Coronavirus

The UK to meet with tech giants because of a dangerous 5G conspiracy theory

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 06, 2020, 6:01 AM
The UK to meet with tech giants because of a dangerous 5G conspiracy theory
Tech giants are continuously fighting misinformation related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, there’s one conspiracy theory that seems to have been passing under the radar of companies such as Facebook, Google and other social media platforms - the theory of the 5G conspiracy.

It's been going on for quite some time - people are linking the 5G network with the spread of the coronavirus or with lowering people’s immune system, theories that scientists are completely denouncing. However, such conspiracy theories are gaining supporters on social media and now, the UK is requesting to meet with tech giants’ representatives to discuss the matter, reports BBC News.

Unfortunately, while platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok are trying to fight misinformation the best they can, there are no strict guidelines against posting 5G-related coronavirus content. Due to the growing popularity of such conspiracies, several 5G masts have even been set on fire in the UK.



Facebook said that it has removed several groups that encouraged such attacks, while YouTube is working on its algorithm in order to limit the popularity of 5G conspiracy content on the platform.

"We must also see social media companies acting responsibly and taking much swifter action to stop nonsense spreading on their platforms which encourages such acts.", said a spokesperson from the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, regarding the aforementioned 5G masts’ arson.

Additionally, the GSMA, the association representing the interest of mobile network operators worldwide, also urged social media platforms to work harder on moderating fake news and misinformation regarding the public health crisis.

