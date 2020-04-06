The UK to meet with tech giants because of a dangerous 5G conspiracy theory
Unfortunately, while platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok are trying to fight misinformation the best they can, there are no strict guidelines against posting 5G-related coronavirus content. Due to the growing popularity of such conspiracies, several 5G masts have even been set on fire in the UK.
Facebook said that it has removed several groups that encouraged such attacks, while YouTube is working on its algorithm in order to limit the popularity of 5G conspiracy content on the platform.
"We must also see social media companies acting responsibly and taking much swifter action to stop nonsense spreading on their platforms which encourages such acts.", said a spokesperson from the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, regarding the aforementioned 5G masts’ arson.
Additionally, the GSMA, the association representing the interest of mobile network operators worldwide, also urged social media platforms to work harder on moderating fake news and misinformation regarding the public health crisis.