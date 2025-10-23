This new Boox tablet might be the calm your screen-tired brain’s been waiting for
A color E Ink display, smart tools, and zero glare – the Note Air 5 C turns simplicity into strength.
Boox just launched its newest member of the Note family – the Note Air 5 C, an e-paper tablet built for creators, thinkers, and anyone who’s had enough of glowing screens. It’s made for light productivity and long, distraction-free work sessions.
Building on the success of the Note Air 4 C, this new version takes things up a notch with integrated pogo pins for easy keyboard attachment and Android 15 running the show. It’s designed to make note-taking, sketching, and working on the go more fluid and seamless.
One of the standout upgrades is the magnetic pogo pin setup, which lets you instantly snap on the keyboard cover and turn the tablet into a small but capable workstation. Plus, there’s split-screen mode for multitasking, making it even more useful for light office work.
While it’s not meant to replace your main productivity machine, the Note Air 5 C packs in plenty of powerful tools:
Personally, I love what the Note Air 5 C stands for. It’s simple yet capable – the perfect middle ground between analog and digital. It gives you all the tools for light productivity, but with the calm, paper-like vibe that regular tablets can’t match. Sometimes, that’s exactly what you need to get your ideas flowing again.
The Note Air 5 C gets smarter, sleeker, and more connected
The 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 color E Ink display is the star here. It delivers crisp, natural-looking colors with zero glare – easy on the eyes and perfectly readable even outdoors.
The new Note Air 5 C has many features to make your job easier. | Image credit – Boox
The adjustable dual-tone front light makes it just as comfortable to use in the dark. Whether you’re reading for hours, editing a presentation, or sketching a quick concept, it’s made for fatigue-free use.
Video credit – Boox
And of course, what’s an e-paper tablet without a stylus? The new Pen 3 stylus, paired with the Note Air 5 C’s textured surface, promises to give a paper-like writing feel with perfect resistance. The pen’s removable cap even hides spare tips, which is super convenient when creativity hits mid-session.
- Infinite notes to create limitless pages, mind maps, or research outlines.
- Customizable toolbars to set up your workflow.
- Multiple pen colors and brushes for creative freedom.
- An AI-powered Smart Scribe that cleans up handwriting and sketches.
- Crop OCR for extracting and processing text easily.
- Smart Assistant for quick access to essential tools.
- Cloud sync to keep your files, annotations, and notes updated across devices.
Inside, you get 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD. It runs Android 15 with full Google Play Store support, so you can install all your favorite productivity apps.
Boox tablets like the Note Air 5 C aren’t built for streaming or doom-scrolling. They’re made for focus – for reading, note-taking, sketching, studying, and light work. It’s an ideal choice for people who value eye comfort and want to stay productive without the distractions of a regular tablet.
But if you want something flashier for watching Netflix or gaming, there are better options out there. For around the same price, you can grab the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, or spend a bit more for the OnePlus Pad 3 at $699. And if you’re looking for something simpler, the base iPad (A16) at $329 is also a solid pick.
The Note Air 5 C is priced at $500 and includes the stylus in the box – nice touch. The magnetic keyboard cover is sold separately for $51.
Video credit – Boox
Not made for everyone – and that’s a good thing
A bridge between digital and analog
