Vivo X300 Ultra emerges at MWC with 400mm of optical zoom goodness
You'll need deep pockets – both literally and figuratively.
0comments
The Vivo X300 Ultra is a serious tool. | Image by Vivo
Vivo is keeping the mystery alive and hasn't yet officially announced its Vivo X300 Ultra flagship but did preview it quickly on the first day of the week at the ongoing MWC.
It's time to get excited about the next potential camera king, but this time, things are taken on a completely different level. We're talking about a dedicated video rig, a 400mm telephoto extender, a tripod and whatnot.
Vivo showed the X300 Ultra in a solid-looking video rig, mounted on a compact tripod. On top of the rig, there's a large light source and the Zeiss telephoto extender (8x zoom) is installed on the camera island via a dedicated case that has a lens mount:
Clearly, this is for really advanced amateurs or professionals who want to have a second (backup) camera when shooting their content. I've personally never used a video rig, since I tend to prioritize stills over videos, but I'm sure videographers will drool over this one.
Camera grips are amazing. Sure, they add a bit of weight and bulk to your otherwise sleek phone, but they provide a much better shooting experience (if you have any experience with dedicated cameras). Plus, camera grips have a built-in battery, which is always nice.
That's clearly flagship territory and there's no way around that. There are indications that the Vivo X300 Ultra might be officially released in several European markets, but it's not clear if it'll make it to the US. We'll keep you posted.
It's time to get excited about the next potential camera king, but this time, things are taken on a completely different level. We're talking about a dedicated video rig, a 400mm telephoto extender, a tripod and whatnot.
This isn't your typical camera
Vivo showed the X300 Ultra in a solid-looking video rig, mounted on a compact tripod. On top of the rig, there's a large light source and the Zeiss telephoto extender (8x zoom) is installed on the camera island via a dedicated case that has a lens mount:
This setup is crazy! | Image by Vivo
Clearly, this is for really advanced amateurs or professionals who want to have a second (backup) camera when shooting their content. I've personally never used a video rig, since I tend to prioritize stills over videos, but I'm sure videographers will drool over this one.
If you don't have a need for the dedicated camera rig, you'll be able to take advantage of the dedicated camera grip for the X300 Ultra that comes with tactile controls (like on a dedicated camera). Here's what that looks like:
Recommended For You
This might look like too much to you, but I can assure you it's great! | Image by Vivo
Camera grips are amazing. Sure, they add a bit of weight and bulk to your otherwise sleek phone, but they provide a much better shooting experience (if you have any experience with dedicated cameras). Plus, camera grips have a built-in battery, which is always nice.
Which of the following accessories makes the most sense to you:
What else is there?
While we're waiting for Vivo to drop the official specs of the X300 Ultra, it's worth going over the rumors so far:
- 200 MP main camera sensor
- 200 MP telephoto sensor
- 50 MP ultra-wide sensor
- 4K 120fps Dolby Vision HDR recording
- 6,500–7,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging speeds
- 6.82-inch 2K OLED
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
That's clearly flagship territory and there's no way around that. There are indications that the Vivo X300 Ultra might be officially released in several European markets, but it's not clear if it'll make it to the US. We'll keep you posted.
The price is also not made public yet, but keep in mind that it's a high-end handset we're dealing with here. You'll need deep(er) pockets – both literally and figuratively, should you get the whole extra kit.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: