Vivo X300 Ultra emerges at MWC with 400mm of optical zoom goodness

This isn't your typical camera

Recommended For You

Which of the following accessories makes the most sense to you: The camera grip. The Zeiss telephoto extender. The video cage. The tripod and the light. Vote 11 Votes

What else is there?





While we're waiting for Vivo to drop the official specs of the X300 Ultra, it's worth going over the rumors so far:

200 MP main camera sensor

200 MP telephoto sensor

50 MP ultra-wide sensor

4K 120fps Dolby Vision HDR recording

6,500–7,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging speeds

6.82-inch 2K OLED

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Vivo is keeping the mystery alive and hasn't yet officially announced its Vivo X300 Ultra flagship but did preview it quickly on the first day of the week at the ongoing MWC.It's time to get excited about the next potential camera king, but this time, things are taken on a completely different level. We're talking about a dedicated video rig, a 400mm telephoto extender, a tripod and whatnot.Vivo showed the X300 Ultra in a solid-looking video rig, mounted on a compact tripod. On top of the rig, there's a large light source and the Zeiss telephoto extender (8x zoom) is installed on the camera island via a dedicated case that has a lens mount:Clearly, this is for really advanced amateurs or professionals who want to have a second (backup) camera when shooting their content. I've personally never used a video rig, since I tend to prioritize stills over videos, but I'm sure videographers will drool over this one.If you don't have a need for the dedicated camera rig, you'll be able to take advantage of the dedicated camera grip for the X300 Ultra that comes with tactile controls (like on a dedicated camera). Here's what that looks like:Camera grips are amazing. Sure, they add a bit of weight and bulk to your otherwise sleek phone, but they provide a much better shooting experience (if you have any experience with dedicated cameras). Plus, camera grips have a built-in battery, which is always nice.That's clearly flagship territory and there's no way around that. There are indications that the Vivo X300 Ultra might be officially released in several European markets, but it's not clear if it'll make it to the US. We'll keep you posted.The price is also not made public yet, but keep in mind that it's a high-end handset we're dealing with here. You'll need deep(er) pockets – both literally and figuratively, should you get the whole extra kit.