The Nothing Phone (4a) goes black and blue, too (Gallery)
The pink and white hues are great, but so are these color options.
It's now a couple of days left until it's official. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're a fan of colorful phones, you'll be glad to hear that the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) will certainly deliver on its promise to make tech fun again.
We're at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona and got to meet the Nothing Phone (4a) in person.
Carl Pei's company recently teased the Phone (4a) in pink (a great hue!), but we now have confirmation that the handset will also come in black or blue. In addition to the sleek white option, that makes a total of four hues to choose from.
Next, the classic black hue is a welcomed one. Some major brands have ditched the black in recent months, which I think is a mistake. Many people dig black electronics and that's that:
Here's the pink variant, which I won't be surprised to see becoming a hit. This particular pink hue is not too bold to the point of being irritating and obtrusive. Good job, Nothing:
Finally, there's the white Nothing Phone (4a), which is actually slightly grey-white and not snowwhite.
The Phone (4a) by Nothing is expected to be announced on March 5, but we have a fairly good idea what this handset will be like besides the colors.
I find this pretty darn nice: I love to see the telephoto snapper being prioritized over the ultra-wide one.
Next, the Phone (4a) might pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood and a 5,400 mAh capacity battery with 50W wired charging speeds. This is pretty good, actually – it'll be interesting to see it in action versus the Pixel 10a.
Nothing is certain about its price, though there are indications that it could be retailed for $460.
Pink could be a hit. | PhoneArena
What's your favorite Nothing Phone (4a) color?
What else is there?
The MWC is in full swing. | Image by PhoneArena
The Phone (4a) by Nothing is expected to be announced on March 5, but we have a fairly good idea what this handset will be like besides the colors.
As the moniker suggests, this won't be a flagship… but a mid-ranger. The OLED display could have a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and the rear camera setup could consist of three snappers:
- 50 MP main
- 50 MP telephoto
- 8 MP ultra-wide
I find this pretty darn nice: I love to see the telephoto snapper being prioritized over the ultra-wide one.
Next, the Phone (4a) might pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood and a 5,400 mAh capacity battery with 50W wired charging speeds. This is pretty good, actually – it'll be interesting to see it in action versus the Pixel 10a.
Nothing is certain about its price, though there are indications that it could be retailed for $460.
