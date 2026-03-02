Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

The Nothing Phone (4a) goes black and blue, too (Gallery)

The pink and white hues are great, but so are these color options.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
MWC Nothing
Two Nothing phones.
It's now a couple of days left until it's official. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're a fan of colorful phones, you'll be glad to hear that the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) will certainly deliver on its promise to make tech fun again.

We're at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona and got to meet the Nothing Phone (4a) in person.

Here are the four colors


Carl Pei's company recently teased the Phone (4a) in pink (a great hue!), but we now have confirmation that the handset will also come in black or blue. In addition to the sleek white option, that makes a total of four hues to choose from.

Darker than the boring light blue and lighter than the navy blue, the Nothing Phone (4a)'s blue is surprisingly fresh and fun:


Blue is always a solid option. | PhoneArena

Next, the classic black hue is a welcomed one. Some major brands have ditched the black in recent months, which I think is a mistake. Many people dig black electronics and that's that:


Black for the win. | PhoneArena

Here's the pink variant, which I won't be surprised to see becoming a hit. This particular pink hue is not too bold to the point of being irritating and obtrusive. Good job, Nothing:

Recommended For You


Pink could be a hit. | PhoneArena

Finally, there's the white Nothing Phone (4a), which is actually slightly grey-white and not snowwhite.


White is classy, too. | PhoneArena

What's your favorite Nothing Phone (4a) color?
6 Votes

What else is there?



The Phone (4a) by Nothing is expected to be announced on March 5, but we have a fairly good idea what this handset will be like besides the colors.

As the moniker suggests, this won't be a flagship… but a mid-ranger. The OLED display could have a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and the rear camera setup could consist of three snappers:

  • 50 MP main
  • 50 MP telephoto
  • 8 MP ultra-wide

I find this pretty darn nice: I love to see the telephoto snapper being prioritized over the ultra-wide one.

Next, the Phone (4a) might pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood and a 5,400 mAh capacity battery with 50W wired charging speeds. This is pretty good, actually – it'll be interesting to see it in action versus the Pixel 10a.

Nothing is certain about its price, though there are indications that it could be retailed for $460.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless