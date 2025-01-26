Apple's AR glasses are at least 3 years away but could copy the iPhone when it enters the market

Apple fans consider the logical successor to the iPhone, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. More specifically, this would be a lightweight pair of AR glasses designed to look like regular spectacles that people would wear 24/7 and be able to do many of the same things they currently do with their handsets. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in the latest weekly edition of his Power On newsletter , gives us the latest information about a device that manyfans consider the logical successor to the iPhone, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. More specifically, this would be a lightweight pair of AR glasses designed to look like regular spectacles that people would wear 24/7 and be able to do many of the same things they currently do with their handsets.





As we've noted several times, Apple CEO Tim Cook prefers AR to Virtual Reality (VR). The difference? While VR takes you to a totally fake environment and lets you interact within that environment, AR shows you a real-world feed showing you what is right in front of you but overlaid with computer-generated images. A good example of this is Google Maps' Live View feature which allows you to hold your phone and get walking directions via AR. Arrows superimposed on the display show you which way to walk while the phone's camera give you a real-world view of what is directly in front of you.









While Apple was busy developing its Vision Pro spatial computer which we can probably call a flop, other companies moved ahead. Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses do not sport a display but can still record videos and take voice and video calls. The glasses allow you to send out streaming videos hands-free. Meta is also working on AI glasses and Google has teamed up with Samsung to develop its next-gen glasses.





Vision Pro 's failure, it is that Cook's feelings about AR trumping VR have been proven by Vision Pro sales to be true. Additionally, having to develop the Vision Pro has started Apple on the path toward creating an OS for VisionOS that will drive Apple's AR spectacles.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Meanwhile, if one good thing came out of's failure, it is that Cook's feelings about AR trumping VR have been proven bysales to be true. Additionally, having to develop the VisionOS operating system forhas started Apple on the path toward creating an OS for Apple Glass . The tech giant, according to Gurman, is already working on a version ofthat will drive Apple's AR spectacles.





Gurman also notes that Apple executives involved in the development of Apple Glass say that the device is at least three years away. Before any AR glasses are released, Apple plans on releasing cheaper and possibly less capable versions of the Vision Pro . Other possibilities include AirPods with miniature cameras and perhaps glasses that would compete with Meta's Ray-Ban glasses.



