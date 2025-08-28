This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls

Chinese

Experience real-time AI call translation.

HONOR Magic V5 breakthrough slashes memory needs by 75%, boosts speed by 38%, and increases accuracy by 16% - all running locally on your phone for ultimate privacy & responsiveness. Outperforming other on-device solutions! pic.twitter.com/prKQLNY3IN — HONOR (@Honorglobal) August 21, 2025

The model Honor uses is based on the open-source Whisper model, which was optimized for better speech recognition, speed, and efficiency of the translation. In an



While real-time translation is where I believe AI could be most helpful, I doubt this feature will be good enough to use outside of the most basic touristic situations. As someone who lives in a foreign country and speaks the local language well enough to get by in my daily life, I need help with the intricacies of the local dialect of Spanish. So far, I haven't seen any AI-powered tool that can help with this, and I doubt this one will be different. That's why, for now, I'll stick to my Spanish classes. The model Honor uses is based on the open-source Whisper model, which was optimized for better speech recognition, speed, and efficiency of the translation. In an interview with CNET, Fei Fang, president of product at Honor, says the company has designed the model in collaboration with Shanghai Jiao Tong University. According to Honor, the model has a 38% increase in its speed and 16% better accuracy compared to older systems, while using 75% less memory. However, Honor doesn't clarify what it means by "older systems".

The company claims this is “the industry’s first on-device large speech model,” which takes up only about 800MB on your device. That’s an impressively small size for such a model, especially considering it supports six languages:As translation happens as you speak, Honor says it’s not necessary to complete a sentence before the AI starts producing the result. That “speak-as-you-go” design is supposed to be faster and more accurate.