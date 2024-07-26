Thinner phones are worse phones as iPhone 17 Slim and Z Fold 6 Ultra may prove





Typically, where those two go, others soon follow, so next year we might see a repeat of the Great Phone Thinning war of 2015 when many sub-8mm and even sub-7mm handsets battled for the thinnest phone title.





Ever since those thin metal casts, though, phone makers moved to glass backs, huge batteries, and giant camera sensors, so thin was out. Now thin seems to be back in, but for what?

Are thin phones design marvels or specs laggards?





In order to craft the iPhone 17 Slim and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, both Apple and Samsung had to reportedly make plenty of compromises. We aren't even talking about the ergonomics of a thinner phone here, and the inevitable decrease in grip comfort and one-hand usability that ensues, but rather sheer hardware specs.





There simply isn't enough space in a thin phone to cram all the top-shelf components that can go into a reasonably thick one. Granted, slimmer handsets are a thing of beauty, but mainly for the beholder, as those who own them will have to make do with weaker specs, questionable durability, and harder to cool processing power.









iPhone 17 Slim as iPhone Plus savior





If we take the iPhone franchise as an example, Alan did a recap of the iPhone 17 Slim specs based on all available rumors from credible supply chain sources, and it will be nothing special.





The iPhone 17 Slim will undoubtedly be a looker, but it would come with non-Pro Apple A-series processor, the minimum amount of RAM needed to run Apple Intelligence, and a single camera on the back, albeit with variable aperture. We wouldn't hold our breath for a big battery, either, as the pack would have to fit in a thinner body.





Granted, an iPhone 17 Slim is a good tactical move for Apple if it replaces the Plus line of iPhones that nobody seems to care about. It will then have a standout feature that can be pushed more in marketing materials, and could reinvigorate the lagging Plus sales.



The iPhone 17 Slim may also be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, though, at a rumored $1299 starting price, so it remains to be seen what the eventual uptake will be.



