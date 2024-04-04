Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Galaxy Z Fold FE and Z Flip FE might ditch the Snapdragon 8 for something inferior

We're all ears when it comes to Samsung's upcoming phones that can bend, fold, flip, tuck in, turn over and flex – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

However, this year, Samsung is rumored to release a "budget-friendly" foldable phone ("budget-friendly" for a foldable, keep that in mind) – something called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE.

This 'Fan Edition' book style foldable could come around October 2024, well after the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are introduced (hopefully) in July. The Z Fold 6 FE should come at a lower price than its premium sibling and could probably start at $799. Exactly a thousand bucks less than what the Galaxy Z Fold 5's and the Galaxy Z Fold 4's starting price was at launch: $1799.

Given that book style foldable phones are pricey (after all, you get a proper outer screen and an absolute behemoth for an inner one), the Z Fold 6 FE could attract more potential buyers. We'll see.

Something new


Now, however, it seems that there's another 'Fan Edition' foldable from Samsung, but this time, a clamshell: the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE.

SamMobile reports their recent findings – two X/Twitter photos that are about the two upcoming FE foldables from Samsung.

These alleged handsets are called "Galaxy Z Fold FE" and "Galaxy Z Flip FE". The Flip FE appears to have 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and possibly a Snapdragon 7-series chip.

If that turns out to be true, it would be a surprise, given that many expect an 8-series chipset, at least the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Could it be that these upcoming phones (if they come to life) would utilize Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset – the one that promises exceptional on-device AI capabilities? Specs-wise, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 packs one Prime Cortex-X4 (up to 2.8 GHz), four Performance (2.6GHz), and three Efficiency (1.9GHz) cores. In addition, the chipset features the Snapdragon X63 5G Modem with 3GPP Release 17 support, and the Spectra 18-bit Triple Cognitive ISP (up to 200MP).

The alleged Galaxy Z Fold FE is a bit of a red flag, the report states. If you look closely, the blurred-out screenshot indicates that the phone has a secondary chipset option that starts with "Exynos 23…" – that's neither the Exynos 2200 nor Exynos 2400 chip, but probably the Exynos 2300 – a mysterious chip that was reportedly canceled in 2023.

Nothing is confirmed, everything is a mystery – but cheaper foldables from Samsung are a must and there's no way around it. Stay tuned for more!
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

