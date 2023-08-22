Samsung could release the first Galaxy Z FE foldable phone as soon as next year!

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung's first cheaper foldable phone could arrive next year
Even though prices have significantly come down since their release, foldable phones are still an expensive piece of tech that few can afford. Samsung continues to make some of the best foldable phone market with its latest two models, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, but a new rumor is saying that next year we might see a third, more affordable member joining them.

Samsung seems to have been focusing heavily on producing a solid line of FE products. There have been frequent leaks saying we will see a Galaxy S23 FE release soon, and others even hinting at a Galaxy Tab S9 FE in the works. So where is the Samsung FE foldable?

Well, according to a leaker on X (formerly Twitter) going by the nickname Revegnus, we might see a Galaxy Z FE after Samsung comes out with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in 2024. However, there is no information clarifying whether it would be a clamshell or book-like foldable. (via tomsguide)


However, price is a different matter. The starting price for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently $999, so if there is a foldable FE phone it should presumably be relevantly cheaper. After all, the main idea of Samsung's FE series is to deliver flagship-like features at a more reasonable price tag. So, we expect a Galaxy Z FE to cost around $800 or even slightly less.

Additionally, Revegnus also affirms the imminent announcement of the Galaxy S23 FE, adding that Samsung plans on releasing a new model annually, unlike the rather sporadic release schedule of this Galaxy series so far.

Now, it's important to mention that we are not sure about the track record of this leaker, but given all of the rumors about other FE devices from Samsung, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to think the company would also release a fan edition (which is what the FE stands for) iteration of the foldable form factor.

