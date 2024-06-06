Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The vivo X Fold3 Pro is no longer a China-exclusive foldable

The vivo X Fold3 Pro is no longer a China-exclusive foldable
Vivo announced last month that it will bring the X Fold3 Pro to international markets in June. The best foldable smartphone launched by vivo has just been introduced in India, with other countries to follow soon.

An improved version of the regular vivo X Fold3, the Pro model brings a few more upgrades into the mix, such as IPX8 rating (water resistant) and bigger battery.

The X Fold3 Pro boasts an 8.03-inch LTPO OLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. On the outside, the foldable features a smaller 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo’s X Fold3 Pro isn’t just a great foldable phone, but also a flagship. As such, the device is equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

On the back, the phone features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main, 64-megapixel telephoto (3x zoom), and 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensors.



It’s quite unusual for a foldable phone to offer such a powerful camera configuration. Not to mention that the X Fold3 Pro also features two 32-megapixel selfie snappers, one positioned on the upper part of each of the phone’s displays.

The X Fold3 Pro comes with a large 5,700 mAh battery (100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging) and two under-display fingerprint sensors (one for each display). Interestingly enough, vivo claims that the phone's carbon fiber ultra durable hinge has been built to last over 12 years at 100 folds per day.

Customers in India can now pre-order the vivo X Fold3 Pro for Rs 160,000 ($1915 / €1760). The foldable is set to hit shelves on June 13.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

