Early Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks are disappointing





Some rumors had Samsung equipping the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a larger battery, but Ice Universe now claims that it would still be coming with the same ol' 5,000 mAh battery pack that has been on Samsung's flagship phones since the Galaxy S20 Ultra times.





Not only that, but in this day and age of 100W+ chargers, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will keep its paltry 45W charging speed maximum.





While somewhat disappointing, this rumor makes sens, since also Ice claimed that Samsung will make the Galaxy S25 Ultra thinner. At the rumored 8.4mm thickness, there might simply not be enough space in it for a larger battery, if Samsung wanted to keep the excellent camera kit and other internals intact.





On the other hand, Samsung may again be one-upped by Oppo next year in this regard as well. The upcoming Find X8 Ultra is reportedly going to be slimmer , yet come with a larger battery than the 5,000 mAh unit of Oppo's current X7 Ultra flagship.





Given the record-setting camera of the Oppo Find flagships that now ship with not one but two optical periscope zoom lenses, the Find X8 Ultra may still be thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not a bad thing, considering all the photographic paraphernalia inside, especially if it now comes with a larger battery, too.





The 5,000 mAh battery of the Galaxy S25 Ultra may still return better battery life, though, as it is expected to be equipped with the more frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, as well as newer OLED display generation that will lower the power consumption as well.

In yet another example of the hardware compromises that thinner phones bring, Samsung will reportedly ship the Galaxy S25 Ultra with absolutely the same battery capacity and charging speeds that have been used in its Ultras for a good while now.