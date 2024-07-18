Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim rumors return with a possible October launch
Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Image credit – PhoneArena
It’s only been a week since Samsung dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it seems the Korean tech giant isn’t done yet, as the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, or possibly the Fold 6 Slim (the name is still up in the air), is making the rounds in tech circles once again.
Another Galaxy Z Fold 6 model is still on the table
A recent leak (translated source) offers a clearer picture of when the new foldable might be released. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim in October. However, it seems the initial launch will be limited to South Korea and China. Yet, if the device gets a great response early on, Samsung might expand its availability, but we’ll have to wait to find out.
The exact name Samsung will use for the foldable in South Korea is still up in the air, but the report indicates it might be called the Samsung W25 in China. This makes sense since Samsung has been branding its foldables under the W series there.
Before the latest book-style foldable even hit the shelves, there were whispers about Samsung working on another Fold series device for 2024. According to various sources, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim is expected to feature a bigger display and be thinner than the regular Fold 6. To achieve a slimmer profile, Samsung reportedly decided to drop S Pen support.
Previous rumors have also suggested that Samsung would release a second book-style foldable option later in the year. This makes it more likely that the phone is indeed in the works, even though some reports claim it’s not happening.
I think it makes sense for Samsung to launch a thinner version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to better compete against rivals, particularly in China. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim seems to be Samsung’s response to the sleek new foldables coming from Chinese brands, like the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, expected to be under 10 mm when folded, and the recently launched Honor Magic V3.
However, the potential for a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim is purely based on rumors, so nothing is certain until Samsung makes an official announcement. If the phone is indeed in development, we can expect more leaks and rumors to surface in the coming months, so stay tuned for updates.
