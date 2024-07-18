Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim rumors return with a possible October launch

Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Image credit – PhoneArena





Galaxy Z Fold 6





Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120). $2240 off (69%) Trade-in $999 98 $3239 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well. $420 off (18%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon

Another Galaxy Z Fold 6 model is still on the table





However, the potential for a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim is purely based on rumors, so nothing is certain until Samsung makes an official announcement. If the phone is indeed in development, we can expect more leaks and rumors to surface in the coming months, so stay tuned for updates.