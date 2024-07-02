The impossibly thin Honor Magic V3 foldable will be unveiled next week
After teasing its impossibly thin Magic V3 foldable last week, Honor confirmed earlier today that the device will be officially unveiled on July 12. Although the reveal of such an interesting phone is enough to make the event an important one for Honor and tech lovers alike, the Chinese company is making it even harder for use to want to miss the event.
Although no details have been revealed about these three devices, we can safely assume that the Magic V3s is an affordable version of the Magic V3, the MagicPad 2 is a new Honor tablet, while the MagicBook Art 14 is likely to be a very thin notebook.
Based on previous reports, Honor’s very thin foldable, the Magic V3, will be equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM. It’s possible that different versions of the foldable with different amounts of memory will be launched on the market, but we’ll know more next week.
Still, while we do know when the Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3 and MagicPad 2 will be unveiled, we don’t know yet when they will actually be available for purchase.
Another important aspect worth mentioning is that all these Honor devices will be initially introduced in China, so it might take some time for them to arrive in other countries.
As far as the price goes, it’s common knowledge that phones prices in China are lower than in Europe or the United States, so we expect the Magic V3, Magic Vs3 and MagicPad 2 to be slightly more expensive in other countries.
