The impossibly thin Honor Magic V3 foldable will be unveiled next week

After teasing its impossibly thin Magic V3 foldable last week, Honor confirmed earlier today that the device will be officially unveiled on July 12. Although the reveal of such an interesting phone is enough to make the event an important one for Honor and tech lovers alike, the Chinese company is making it even harder for use to want to miss the event.

Honor confirmed that along with the Magic V3, three other devices will be introduced on July 12: Magic V3s, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14.

Although no details have been revealed about these three devices, we can safely assume that the Magic V3s is an affordable version of the Magic V3, the MagicPad 2 is a new Honor tablet, while the MagicBook Art 14 is likely to be a very thin notebook.

Based on previous reports, Honor’s very thin foldable, the Magic V3, will be equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM. It’s possible that different versions of the foldable with different amounts of memory will be launched on the market, but we’ll know more next week.

These devices aren’t really a surprise since their predecessors have been launched on the market around the same time last year. The only exception is the Magic Vs2 which made its debut back in October,

Still, while we do know when the Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3 and MagicPad 2 will be unveiled, we don’t know yet when they will actually be available for purchase.

Another important aspect worth mentioning is that all these Honor devices will be initially introduced in China, so it might take some time for them to arrive in other countries.

As far as the price goes, it’s common knowledge that phones prices in China are lower than in Europe or the United States, so we expect the Magic V3, Magic Vs3 and MagicPad 2 to be slightly more expensive in other countries.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

