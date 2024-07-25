Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may ditch S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra can't support the S Pen indeed
Samsung will allegedly be releasing an elegant foldable phone later this year, tentatively named the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, or Z Fold 6 Slim. As the name suggested, it will be thinner and more elegant than the Z Fold 6 that was launched yesterday.

This elegance will come at a price, though, and we aren't talking how much it will cost. According to The Elec, Samsung indeed did away with the digitizer display layer that allows the Z Fold 6 to flaunt stylus support, in order to make the Fold 6 Ultra as slim as possible. 

This means that Samsung's venerable S Pen won't work on the new foldable, just as rumored before, which is a pity given that it is rumored to come with a larger, 8-inch main display to doodle on.

Samsung is, however, still determined to find a place in the neverending saga of the thinnest foldable phones, as all rumors point that it has finally made up its mind whether to release a slim foldable.

The Fold Slim phone was allegedly put on the back burner earlier in the year, and wasn't announced and released together with Samsung's 2024 foldables that hit the shelves yesterday. It is now expected to make a cameo in October, after all, most likely together with the new Galaxy Tab S10 series.

When Samsung saw what the Chinese competition is doing with foldable phone designs, the story goes, its Chairman tasked the mobile department with beating them and create the thinnest book-style foldable it could.

Samsung then tested the thing for the usual endurance mark of 200,000 openings and closings. The incredibly thin device was about 7mm and change thick, so its hinge couldn't really pass quality muster, and Samsung had to go with a thicker body. That one, however, apparently was only a match for what Chinese phone makers already offer in terms of thin foldables, so it paused the project. 

It has now decided to resurrect and launch it to see where the chips may fall upon release, but future buyers shouldn't expect S Pen support on the Z Fold 6 Slim/Ultra, just design elegance.

Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

