The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may ditch S Pen support





This elegance will come at a price, though, and we aren't talking how much it will cost. According to The Elec , Samsung indeed did away with the digitizer display layer that allows the Z Fold 6 to flaunt stylus support, in order to make the Fold 6 Ultra as slim as possible.

This means that Samsung's venerable S Pen won't work on the new foldable, just as rumored before, which is a pity given that it is rumored to come with a larger, 8-inch main display to doodle on.









The Fold Slim phone was allegedly put on the back burner earlier in the year, and wasn't announced and released together with Samsung's 2024 foldables that hit the shelves yesterday. It is now expected to make a cameo in October , after all, most likely together with the new Galaxy Tab S10 series.





When Samsung saw what the Chinese competition is doing with foldable phone designs, the story goes, its Chairman tasked the mobile department with beating them and create the thinnest book-style foldable it could.





Samsung then tested the thing for the usual endurance mark of 200,000 openings and closings. The incredibly thin device was about 7mm and change thick, so its hinge couldn't really pass quality muster, and Samsung had to go with a thicker body. That one, however, apparently was only a match for what Chinese phone makers already offer in terms of thin foldables, so it paused the project.



It has now decided to resurrect and launch it to see where the chips may fall upon release, but future buyers shouldn't expect S Pen support on the Z Fold 6 Slim/Ultra, just design elegance.