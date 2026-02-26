Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

These are the features Apple’s cheapest MacBook may miss

Apple’s low-cost MacBook may have numerous compromises to achieve a great price.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Laptops
A render of the rumored low-cost MacBook laptop in four different colors.
The new MacBook is expected to launch in several colors. | Image by GSMArena
While we were only guessing what the “special Apple experience” on March 4 is all about, Tim Cook confirmed it’ll be part of a busy week of premieres. One of those will almost certainly be the long-rumored budget MacBook, which could shake up the laptop market. Of course, that low price requires some tradeoffs, and we seem to have a list of those.

The various limitations of Apple’s cheapest laptop


Apple’s upcoming low-cost MacBook may have various downgrades, according to a recent leak (source in Chinese) from Chinese social media Weibo. According to leaked code from an unreleased build of macOS Tahoe, the laptop will have the following limitations:

  • No high-impedance headphones support
  • No True Tone display support
  • No keyboard backlight support
  • No fast charging of any sort
  • A MediaTek Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip (like the one in the base iPad)
  • Only 8 GB RAM
  • 256GB and 512GB storage, with a potential 128 GB version for education buyers
  • Slower SSD speeds compared to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models

What remains unclear is whether Apple will offer an option to get more RAM with the new MacBook. The new laptop is expected to feature the same A18 Pro chipset used in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Those phones also featured 8 GB RAM.

Recommended For You

It’s all about the price



While the source of this new leak doesn’t have any track record, their information sounds plausible. Using the most basic components available is one of the tactics that could help Apple achieve a much lower price than its current models.

The only part of the list that would feel unusual is the rumored lack of a backlit keyboard. Even as Apple’s cheapest model, the new MacBook is likely to launch at a $599 base price, which would make it a mid-range laptop. Most of those laptops feature backlit keyboards. On the other hand, Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the base iPad doesn’t have a backlight.

How do you think those downgrades will affect the new MacBook?
4 Votes


We should see the new MacBook sometime next week, probably during Apple’s March 4 event. The device is rumored to feature a 13-inch display and a light aluminum body, which will be offered in a few fun colors.

Covering the basics


Even without a backlit keyboard, the new MacBook could be one of Apple’s most successful products. It sounds like its performance will be more than enough for most users, while the design could feel and look better than most of its competitors.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless