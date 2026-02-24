Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
YouTube Premium Lite is getting two key features from the full Premium plan

YouTube’s $7.99 subscription plan finally makes sense.

Google has long been protective of the core YouTube Premium features, but despite its efforts, there were always ways to get most of them for free. Recently, the company managed to block one of the most popular background play workarounds, which saddened some users. Now, they may have an official way to get that feature at a much better price.

YouTube is adding new features to the Premium Lite plan


YouTube is extending two of the core Premium features to the cheaper Premium Lite plan. The lower tier now offers background play and downloads for most videos while retaining the $7.99 price.

Just like with the ad-free experience of Premium Lite, background play and downloads are available only on specific types of content. Shorts, music content, and user-generated videos that use content from YouTube’s music partners can’t be downloaded or played in the background. Premium Lite users may also see ads on music content, Shorts, and while searching and browsing on the platform.

A birthday present



Google’s update to the YouTube Premium Lite features feels like a birthday gift for the plan. The company first launched its lower-tier subscription in March last year, offering it in fewer markets than the $13.99 YouTube Premium. The Premium Lite plan is available in the US, Great Britain, India, and around 20 more countries across the globe.

Just a few weeks ago, Google cracked down on a popular workaround that allowed users to use background play on YouTube through a third-party browser. At the time, the company said that the feature was intended to be exclusive for YouTube Premium subscribers. Apparently, it’s now available for YouTube Premium Lite users as well.

YouTube Premium Lite users may not get the new features right away. Google said the rollout is starting today and, in the coming weeks, will be available everywhere Premium Lite is available.

More than welcome


Considering many users already have an active music streaming subscription, it makes sense for Google to have a “non-music” YouTube plan with the key Premium features. I’m definitely much more interested in the Premium Lite tier, as I don’t listen to music on YouTube, and I’d only like to have ad-free podcasts and talk shows playing in the background.

