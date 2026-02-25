Apple’s rumored high-end AirPods Pro upgrade won’t be what you expect
Higher-end AirPods Pro are coming this year with intriguing new features.
The AirPods Pro 3 were launched in September, 2025. | Image by PhoneArena
It took Apple three years to upgrade the AirPods Pro 2, but it appears that the follow-up to the AirPods Pro 3 may be coming much faster. The company is rumored to launch a new pair of earbuds with a few surprises in store.
Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 3 upgrade may have an Apple Intelligence integration. Leaker Kosutami on X claimed that the new buds will be able to see around the user through an IR camera that will be connected with Apple Intelligence. That comes in line with earlier rumors that the new earbuds will have Visual Intelligence as one of its core features.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and several other sources that often share rumors about Apple’s plans have claimed that the company will launch camera-equipped AirPods this year. According to Kuo, the cameras will allow users to use in-air gestures to control their devices. The buds will also provide an improved audio experience when used with the Vision Pro.
While some rumors claimed that the new AirPods Pro 3 version will be “higher-end” and cost more, Kosutsami has previously claimed they will be available at the same price. However, it would make sense for the new model to go beyond the $249 price tag of the current model, and it’s likely to be offered in the $299-$349 range. That would follow the precedent set by the two versions of the AirPods 4.
I can’t imagine the type of features that would make a pair of earbuds with cameras useful enough to make people run to the store. In-air gestures to control my earbuds sound like a nightmare, and having them see my environment would feel just as awkward. I’m not saying Apple’s on the wrong way with this, but I’m far from excited about that product.
New AirPods Pro 3 model could arrive this year with integrated AI
Apple's upcoming earbuds may not bear the AirPods Pro 4 name, as they are rumored to be a higher-end version of the AirPods Pro 3. That would be similar to the two versions of the AirPods 4, which come with and without active noise cancellation.
Apple’s upcoming earbuds may not bear the AirPods Pro 4 name, as they are rumored to be a higher-end version of the AirPods Pro 3. That would be similar to the two versions of the AirPods 4, which come with and without active noise cancellation.
Earbuds with cameras
Imagine this, but with an IR camera. | Image by PhoneArena
New AirPods Pro 3 model could arrive this year with integrated AI

Earbuds with cameras

Imagine this, but with an IR camera. | Image by PhoneArena

Would you buy a higher-end version of the AirPods Pro 3?

A niche upgrade
Would you buy a higher-end version of the AirPods Pro 3?
While some rumors claimed that the new AirPods Pro 3 version will be “higher-end” and cost more, Kosutsami has previously claimed they will be available at the same price. However, it would make sense for the new model to go beyond the $249 price tag of the current model, and it’s likely to be offered in the $299-$349 range. That would follow the precedent set by the two versions of the AirPods 4.
A niche upgrade
I can’t imagine the type of features that would make a pair of earbuds with cameras useful enough to make people run to the store. In-air gestures to control my earbuds sound like a nightmare, and having them see my environment would feel just as awkward. I’m not saying Apple’s on the wrong way with this, but I’m far from excited about that product.
