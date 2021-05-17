The stories behind smartphone brand names: Apple, Samsung, Google, Nokia, Xiaomi, and more

Apple

апъл

Nokia's paper mill

Finnish

Google: "Just BackRub it!"

Google



While the above is a famous story, did you know that we could be saying "just BackRub it", instead of "Google it"? That's because Page and Sergey Brin's 1996 search engine adventure was initially called "BackRub" - since it analyzed the web's "backlinks" to understand how important a website was and what other sites it had links to.



Apple: Who said money doesn't grow on (apple) trees Steve Jobs

Since we're already in Silicon Valley, let's talk about Steve Jobs' fruit story. Because… that's literally what it was. The name is, again, associative. The legend (also, his biography) says that Steve Jobs was on a fruit diet, driving away from an apple farm (not an Apple farm!), and thought the name sounded " fun, spirited, and not intimidating ." While the above is a famous story, did you know that we could be saying "just BackRub it", instead of "Google it"? That's because Page and Sergey Brin's 1996 search engine adventure was initially called "BackRub" - since it analyzed the web's "backlinks" to understand how important a website was and what other sites it had links to.Since we're already in Silicon Valley, let's talk about Steve Jobs' fruit story. Because… that's literally what it was. The name is, again, associative. The legend (also, his biography) says that Steve Jobs was on a fruit diet, driving away from an apple farm (not anfarm!), and thought the name sounded "."





Today, Apple is "rich, richer, and very intimidating" for the competition. That might be why so many companies are suing the Cupertino-based tech giant.









Samsung: Shooting for the stars Samsung's logo through the years (including the "three stars" element)

It only makes sense to jump onto Apple's biggest competitor in the smartphone world. I don't know about Apple, but I give Samsung means " three stars " in Korean! This also explains why their flagship lineup carries the "Galaxy" tag and spirit!



If Jobs was obsessed with apples, Lee Jae-Yong must have been into astrology. The name is supposed to represent something " big, numerous, powerful, and everlasting ". You know - like stars in the sky.



Sony: Named after a young boy 1986 View of Times Square, NYC, USA

Sailing away from Korea to the island of Japan, we've got ourselves into a bit of a weird one. The name portmanteau) - one was the Latin word "sonus"(root of sonic & sound), and the other was "sonny", a slang for " a young boy " 1950s America. It's safe to say Steve Jobs forever changed the way we think of an apple. The company’s gotten so big that kids in 2030 may guess the fruit came second. We can’t blame them, if they get to play with an iPad before they get to eat an actual apple. At least the “chicken vs egg” debate won’t be the only one of its kind!It only makes sense to jump onto Apple's biggest competitor in the smartphone world. I don't know about Apple, but I give Samsung three stars! The name, as you probably figured, is non-English (also, associative for Korean-speakers).means "" in Korean! This also explains why their flagship lineup carries the "Galaxy" tag and spirit!If Jobs was obsessed with apples, Lee Jae-Yong must have been into astrology. The name is supposed to represent something "". You know - like stars in the sky.Sailing away from Korea to the island of Japan, we've got ourselves into a bit of a weird one. The name Sony was chosen for the brand as a blend of two words (also know asone was the Latin word "sonus"(root of sonic & sound), and the other was "sonny", a slang for "" 1950s America.



The company dates back to 1946 when it first came into existence under the name of Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo K.K - The Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corporation, or simply Totsuko. It was focused on research.



As you might have noticed, the original name was too long, so the Japanese decided to bring it down to TTK. However, they ended up giving it up, as it belonged to the railway company Tokyo Kyuko. So, Sony jumped on the Sony wagon. It wasn't until 1955 when the company started using the Sony name on actual products.



LG: Life's… Lucky An old "LUCKY GOLDSTAR" (LG) cassette tape

's smartphone business might be

GoldStar was founded five years after the end of the Korean War. Unlike Nokia, it was always meant to be an electronics company. GoldStar had a sister (company) - Lak-Hui, or "Lucky", and that's how LG, or "Lucky Goldstar" came to be. Sounds like a fairytale.





Asus: My Big Fat Greek... Naming Pegasus

is relatively new to the smartphone market, but it's managed to make a name for itself - both literally and figuratively. While the company was founded in Taiwan by former Acer employees, the name is foreign. It comes from the mythological Greek divine winged horse, Pegasus (hence the



Asus says the name "embodies the strength, purity ( Pegasus is depicted as "pure white" ), and adventurous spirit of this fantastic creature". The myth says that Pegasus, the horse, was transformed by Zeus into the Pegasus constellation, which is still recognized today. The more you know.

Huawei: It's your way, or the Huawei Shenzhen, China: Huawei's first office - an old apartment building

stays loyal to the "started from the bottom" cliche, just like Apple, for example. The company was founded in a small apartment in Shenzhen and sold telecoms equipment to the rural Chinese market. Today, LG doesn't really associate its name with the above-mentioned words - it's just... LG. This means the name remains an acronym of... nothing. Asus is relatively new to the smartphone market, but it's managed to make a name for itself - both literally and figuratively. While the company was founded in Taiwan by former Acer employees, the name is foreign. It comes from the mythological Greek divine winged horse, Pegasus (hence the Zenfone Pegasus series). This makes it a non-English, but also eponymous, and even an associative name.Asus says the name "embodies the strength, purity (), and adventurous spirit of this fantastic creature". The myth says that Pegasus, the horse, was transformed by Zeus into the Pegasus constellation, which is still recognized today. The more you know. Huawei stays loyal to the "started from the bottom" cliche, just like Apple, for example. The company was founded in a small apartment in Shenzhen and sold telecoms equipment to the rural Chinese market.

Later, Huawei started developing and producing the equipment itself until at some point in the early 90s it won a government contract to provide telecom equipment for the People's Liberation Army. The rest is history.



According to the company's founder, Ren Zhengfei, the name Huawei was inspired by a slogan he saw on a wall in China - "Zhonghua youwei", which roughly translates into "promising China" or "China is able". This, of course, makes the name non-English, and descriptive for Mandarin-speakers.

able to carry on, despite the

Xiaomi: Yes, it's corn(y) Xiaomi's Mi Rice Cooker (sold on mi.com)

Frankly, I'm not sure if Lei Jun himself knows what the name means. We are looking forward to seeing if Huawei is stillto carry on, despite the US trade ban . The Huawei P50 series launch is said to take place as early as this month, bringing the new and long-awaited, Harmony OS Frankly, I'm not sure if Lei Jun himself knows what the name means. Xiaomi stands for "millet" - a cereal (corn) plant used for making flour and alcoholic beverages. However, the company's CEO links the "Xiao" part to the Buddhist concept that "a single grain of rice of a Buddhist is as great as a mountain", suggesting that the small (back in 2011) company can grow to become as big as the rest.

At some point he was quoted saying that the "mi" is an acronym for "mobile Internet" but also "mission impossible", referencing the movie and the difficulties he encountered at the beginning of Xiaomi's story.

Regardless of what Xiaomi really means, Jun has surely managed to turn this "single grain of rice" into a very big mountain (which somehow ended up on the back of the Mi 11 Ultra ). LG 's smartphone business might be dead , but the name is very much still with us. Some may think it means "Life's Good", since that's the famous tagline that runs through all of LG's ads, but - not quite.

Frankly, Nokia history deserves an article of its own, so let'sthings here.A deliberate misspelling, "Google," was created from a twist on Larry Page's original planned name, "Googol" - a mathematical term for the number 1 followed by 100 zeroes, which technically makesan associative name. Rather nerdy... Unlike the original name for the search engine!