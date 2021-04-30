Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple Android Huawei Xiaomi Oppo

Huawei's market share in China has halved in under a year

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 30, 2021, 6:23 AM
Huawei's market share in China has halved in under a year
Huawei’s European smartphone business has been in freefall ever since it stopped releasing new devices with Google services support. Now, the latest market data shows that this freefall has spread to China.

Huawei is no longer the biggest smartphone brand in China


Manufacturers shipped a combined 90.7 million smartphones in China between January and March 2021. That’s a year-on-year increase of 36% for the period, although it’s worth noting that Q1 2020 was impacted by COVID-19.

Huawei has been the leading brand in China for some years, but its reign has finally come to an end. Last quarter, Huawei held a market share of 16% in China, down from a high of over 30% in Q2 2020.

In that same quarter last year, Huawei also briefly surpassed Samsung as the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer by volume, achieving an internal goal that had been set before access to Google was revoked.

The most recent US trade sanctions, introduced in mid-September, seem to be the reason for Huawei’s dramatic fall from grace in its homeland. The company hasn’t been able to receive chips from TSMC or other suppliers since the sanctions came into force, so Huawei is now struggling to ship devices to customers and retailers.

Unless something changes, which is unlikely considering the Biden administration’s current stance, Huawei could soon be forced to pause smartphone shipments entirely.

Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are absorbing Huawei's share


All of this doom and gloom has been good for Huawei’s rivals, though. Vivo is now the market leader in China, with its share of shipments jumping from 17% a year ago to 24% in Q1 2021.

The company’s strategic camera partnership with ZEISS and the launch of the flagship Vivo X60 series have boosted its image in China, according to Counterpoint Research’s report.

Oppo followed closely behind Vivo with a 23% market share. It has benefited hugely from both the demand for 5G smartphones and a successful repositioning of its Reno series to offer more impressive hardware at lower price points.

Huawei is currently the third-largest brand by volume, but Xiaomi is right behind in fourth place with a decent 15% share. Nothing was highlighted about Xiaomi’s performance, but it’s undoubtedly benefited from the switch to 5G too.

Apple once again completes the top 5, although this time its market share has gone from 9% in Q1 2020 to 13% in Q1 2021. These improved numbers can be attributed to the iPhone 12 series, which has been hugely successful in all regions. Whether the brand has benefited substantially from the downfall of Huawei is unclear, though.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone accounted for 42% of global smartphone revenue in Q1 2021
Popular stories
Apple is a luxury company, but not for the $449 AirTag Hermès pricing
Popular stories
Do you use trackers like AirTags, Tile, SmartTags?

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside
Popular stories
Will Triskaidekaphobia force Apple to make changes to this year's 5G iPhone line?
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless