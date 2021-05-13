Judge's idea for a compromise in Epic v. Apple case is not received well by both firms
According to Bloomberg, the bench trial between Epic and Apple took an unexpected turn when the judge overseeing the courtroom battle said that she has an idea for a compromise that could solve one of the game developer's biggest concerns: app developers would be able to tell users that they have other options outside of the App Store. However, economists for both firms were not ready to give the idea a green light.
If Apple isn't giving its developer partners and customers a choice, the company could be considered a monopoly and punished accordingly. On Wednesday, the judge asked Apple's expert witness, economist Richard Schmalensee, "What’s so bad about it anyway, for consumers to have choice?" Schmalensee replied that opening up the App Store's In-App payment platform would lead to a decline in the App Store's "revenue flow."
Judge Gonzalez Rogers asked Epic's economist David Evans, "If Apple didn’t have these rules, would the problem be solved?" Evans replied that "That wouldn’t eliminate the market power Apple has here, but it would certainly diminish it. It would not be much of a solution at all," he said, for apps and games that don't have an alternative payment platform like Epic has.