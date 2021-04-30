Leaked Huawei P50 dummy units corroborate design, hint at no Android

Could the Huawei P50 run HarmonyOS instead of Android?

The Huawei P50 is expected to be announced in June alongside the premium Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro+ models. Due to a lack of Google support, it’s believed these devices will also be the first to ship with HarmonyOS straight out of the box.





That’s corroborated by the sticker on one of the dummy units, which says ‘powered by HarmonyOS’ and also shows off the Huawei P50 branding.







The move means that Huawei's next flagships are unlikely to be viewed as some of the best phones of 2021 , at least outside of China. But from the perspective of hardware alone they'll be strong contenders.

Their functionalities aren’t known, but it’s safe to say that there’ll likely be a main camera, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto zoom shooter. The fourth camera could be some form of Time-of-Flight sensor.