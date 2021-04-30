Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Huawei

Leaked Huawei P50 dummy units corroborate design, hint at no Android

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 30, 2021, 5:17 AM
Huawei has seen its market share tumble in China and it’s about to disappear from Europe too. But that isn’t stopping the brand from developing a new flagship model, which has now been visualized in full.

Huawei is making changes to its camera design, again


Dummy units of the upcoming Huawei P50 that were shared on Weibo and spotted by Slashleaks corroborate the updated design originally previewed in renders last month by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer.

Huawei has reportedly fitted the smartphone with a 6.3-inch display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. That setup, as seen on the dummy units, is coupled with very slim bezels and a centered punch hole for the selfie camera.


Speaking of cameras, the back of the Huawei P50 is home to a huge stadium-shaped module, which itself is also home to two circular bumps. The setup inside the bumps remained a mystery until now, but the dummy units seen above suggest there’ll be a total of four sensors.

Their functionalities aren’t known, but it’s safe to say that there’ll likely be a main camera, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto zoom shooter. The fourth camera could be some form of Time-of-Flight sensor.

Could the Huawei P50 run HarmonyOS instead of Android?


The Huawei P50 is expected to be announced in June alongside the premium Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro+ models. Due to a lack of Google support, it’s believed these devices will also be the first to ship with HarmonyOS straight out of the box.

That’s corroborated by the sticker on one of the dummy units, which says ‘powered by HarmonyOS’ and also shows off the Huawei P50 branding.

The move means that Huawei's next flagships are unlikely to be viewed as some of the best phones of 2021, at least outside of China. But from the perspective of hardware alone they'll be strong contenders.

