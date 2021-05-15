LG might be dead, but the Velvet 5G is alive and more attractive than ever at $280

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Given the gorgeous design, reasonably powerful processor, hefty battery, versatile rear-facing camera system, microSD support, and headphone jack, we fully stand by that nomination, mind you, especially when you can get the jumbo-sized mid-ranger at a measly $279.99 brand new.





The 5G-enabled LG Velvet is objectively and unquestionably better than all of the best sub-$400 smartphones out there, and at least if you choose to believe the company, the eye-catching handset will not be left in the dust from a software support standpoint anytime soon.





In fact, the Velvet could end up receiving more OS updates than LG would have likely delivered if it hadn't given up on the mobile industry altogether. Released around a year ago running Android 10 out the box, the 6.8 incher is already on OS version 11, and if LG's current plans stick, both Android 12 and 13 could be (ultimately) rolled out.





So, yeah, a heavily reduced $279.99 price arguably brings this bad boy into impulse buy territory, improving on a deal from March for an undoubtedly limited time only.





Incredibly enough, Qualitycellz, which just so happens to be a 100 percent positively rated eBay vendor, can offer you access to a full 1-year LG factory warranty for these 4G LTE and 5G-supporting units compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile (but not Verizon).





Available in a single Aurora Silver hue, the LG Velvet 5G devices on sale here in a "limited quantity" come with a respectable 6GB RAM in addition to a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a Snapdragon 765 SoC, 4,300mAh battery capacity, 25W fast charging technology, a 48MP primary shooter, and a notched P-OLED screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.



