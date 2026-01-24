Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

All T-Mobile customers can send satellite texts during winter storm Fern

With Fern projected to intensify and cause disruptions, T-Mobile doesn't want to leave its customers without connectivity.

0comments
By
T-Mobile Wireless service
T‑Mobile's portable generators ready to be deployed for Fern. | Image Credit - T-Mobile

Winter storm Fern has arrived, and is expected to intensify over the coming days, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Projected to be a historic event, Fern could cause widespread outages. T-Mobile has prepared to keep its network running despite severe weather conditions and is ready to support to both local communities and first responders. As part of its preparedness measures, the company is activating T-Satellite for all of its customers.

T-Mobile keeps customers connected


T-Satellite is a collaboration between T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite internet company Starlink to beam connectivity to phones from space. Phones automatically connect to the service whenever signals are unavailable.

With approximately 148 million Americans in Fern's path, service disruptions are a concern. While T-Mobile reports its network is performing well and on-site power solutions will keep it running even if power is knocked out, the company is taking no chances.

T-Mobile has deployed T-Satellite to all customers and will send Wireless Emergency Alerts to all devices, including those on rival networks. Registered non-T-Mobile customers can already text 911 without having to pay.

T-Satellite is included for free with Experience Beyond and Go5G Next, but it costs $10 a month for everyone else. For the duration of Fern, all T-Mobile customers will have T-Satellite, but for non-paying subscribers, the service will be limited to texting. This means that not everyone will be able to use satellite-ready apps like WhatsApp and X, but they will still be able to text friends, family, and 911.

Expanded access


Fern is drawing comparisons to 2021's Winter Storm Uri, which knocked out power for millions in Texas. Multi-day power outages cannot be ruled out, and the extreme weather conditions can also stress infrastructure.

In addition to ensuring its customers remain connected, T-Mobile is also deploying Wi-Fi and charging vehicles. It's also coordinating with state and local agencies to provide support.

Safety first

T-Satellite has been developed for exactly the kind of conditions that may be approaching: weak signals that impede your ability to stay in touch. T-Mobile has risen to the occasion by prioritising the safety of its customers.

It's best to stay indoors, charge your devices, and keep portable chargers handy.
