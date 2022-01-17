T-Mobile is spreading the Android 12 love to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G

T-Mobile is spreading the Android 12 love to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G0
These are 2021-released phones we're talking about here, and unsurprisingly, the two foldable powerhouses started receiving the latest software goodies shortly after the Galaxy S21 family in "international" markets more than a month ago.
On the bright side, several owners of the former device and at least one T-Mo subscriber rocking the latter seem to have scored the highly anticipated and long overdue treats over-the-air in the last few days, suggesting the "Un-carrier's" updates are finally underway.
To be perfectly clear, we're talking about Magenta-locked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G units here, as phones purchased unlocked in the US have already been taken care of by their manufacturers.
Given that unlocked Galaxy devices were typically the last ones to get major OS promotions stateside just a couple of years ago, this further highlights the... less-than-stellar software support efforts of T-Mobile of late.
Then again, waiting a couple of weeks more than Verizon or AT&T customers is definitely not that bad... at least assuming this means there won't be any post-release issues with T-Mo's latest software updates.