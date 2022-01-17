Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates 5G

T-Mobile is spreading the Android 12 love to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile is spreading the Android 12 love to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
T-Mobile sure took its sweet time stabilizing and optimizing Samsung's Android 12 updates with One UI 4.0 on top for 2020's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but that was nothing compared to how long Magenta's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G owners were kept waiting.

These are 2021-released phones we're talking about here, and unsurprisingly, the two foldable powerhouses started receiving the latest software goodies shortly after the Galaxy S21 family in "international" markets more than a month ago.

Due to widely reported issues, however, the initial rollout was halted, then restarted and quickly expanded at the very end of last year. But while Verizon joined the party incredibly early, T-Mobile has yet to make its own Android 12 promotions for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G official.

On the bright side, several owners of the former device and at least one T-Mo subscriber rocking the latter seem to have scored the highly anticipated and long overdue treats over-the-air in the last few days, suggesting the "Un-carrier's" updates are finally underway.

Depending on where you live (and how lucky you are), you might be able to download and install the newest update right away or have to wait a few more days to leave Android 11 behind.

To be perfectly clear, we're talking about Magenta-locked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G units here, as phones purchased unlocked in the US have already been taken care of by their manufacturers.

Given that unlocked Galaxy devices were typically the last ones to get major OS promotions stateside just a couple of years ago, this further highlights the... less-than-stellar software support efforts of T-Mobile of late. 

Then again, waiting a couple of weeks more than Verizon or AT&T customers is definitely not that bad... at least assuming this means there won't be any post-release issues with T-Mo's latest software updates.

