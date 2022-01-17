Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G0
Released more than a year ago, that was by no means the most impressive 5G-enabled device developed by Samsung in 2020 and it's hardly the most desirable such smartphone available on Verizon right now.
It's perhaps needless to point out that the 6.6-inch mid-ranger is also beating a large number of high-enders from other brands to the Android 12 punch, some of which just so happen to be newer models as well.
The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G made its debut running Android 10, mind you, while packing a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 750 processor and sporting a notched Super AMOLED display with a modest resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.
All that's to say that we would have never expected this device to join the Android 12 party already, especially on a US carrier that undoubtedly required a little time of its own to test all the tweaks and add a few specific ones, but that's just how great Samsung is at this stuff nowadays.