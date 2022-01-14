Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

T-Mobile is finally starting its own Android 12 update for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 duo

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile is finally starting its own Android 12 update for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 duo
T-Mobile does a lot of things right, frequently offering pretty much unrivaled deals on phones and plans for both new and existing customers while continuing to fend off Verizon and AT&T in the 5G network development arena.

When it comes to software support, however, it's safe to say that the "Un-carrier"... could do better, often being one step behind its arch-rivals in terms of major OS updates for popular devices. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are certainly two such devices, but according to their respective T-Mo support webpages, the Android 12 promotion has yet to be delivered.

"Internationally" kicked off before 2021 ended, said upgrade was embraced by Verizon remarkably quickly and even AT&T reportedly joined the party earlier this week. More impressively for Samsung (and disappointingly for T-Mobile), Android 12 also started to roll out to unlocked Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra units stateside a couple of days ago.

But the wait might be over at last for owners of the two high-end handsets in their Magenta-locked variants, at least according to a few such people on Reddit and the T-Mobile Community portal.

While the over-the-air delivery is definitely only getting started this early Friday morning, it's probably safe to expect a quick nationwide expansion by the end of the week. That is, of course, if no major bugs are discovered, which is obviously always possible.

Given the extra time T-Mo's engineers took for their optimization work, that really shouldn't be the case, and all Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G owners locked to the nation's second-largest wireless service provider should get their first taste of Google's Android 12 treats with Samsung's One UI 4.0 tweaks on top very soon.

T-Mobile, mind you, is also late to the Android 12 rollout for the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G, both of which have already been upgraded to the newest OS version in their US unlocked models. On the bright side, the Galaxy S21 family is up to date from a software standpoint in all carrier-locked variations.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs
Review
8.0
$1000 Special BestBuy $1000 Special Target Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
8.0
$1200 Special BestBuy $425off $775 Special Samsung $1300 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
