T-Mobile is finally starting its own Android 12 update for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 duo

T-Mobile is finally starting its own Android 12 update for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 duo0
When it comes to software support, however, it's safe to say that the "Un-carrier"... could do better, often being one step behind its arch-rivals in terms of major OS updates for popular devices. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are certainly two such devices, but according to their respective T-Mo support webpages, the Android 12 promotion has yet to be delivered.
But the wait might be over at last for owners of the two high-end handsets in their Magenta-locked variants, at least according to a few such people on Reddit and the T-Mobile Community portal.
Given the extra time T-Mo's engineers took for their optimization work, that really shouldn't be the case, and all Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G owners locked to the nation's second-largest wireless service provider should get their first taste of Google's Android 12 treats with Samsung's One UI 4.0 tweaks on top very soon.
T-Mobile, mind you, is also late to the Android 12 rollout for the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G, both of which have already been upgraded to the newest OS version in their US unlocked models. On the bright side, the Galaxy S21 family is up to date from a software standpoint in all carrier-locked variations.