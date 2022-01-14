T-Mobile is finally starting its own Android 12 update for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 duo





When it comes to software support, however, it's safe to say that the "Un-carrier"... could do better, often being one step behind its arch-rivals in terms of major OS updates for popular devices. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are certainly two such devices, but according to their respective T-Mo support webpages, the Android 12 promotion has yet to be delivered.









But the wait might be over at last for owners of the two high-end handsets in their Magenta-locked variants, at least according to a few such people on Reddit and the T-Mobile Community portal





While the over-the-air delivery is definitely only getting started this early Friday morning, it's probably safe to expect a quick nationwide expansion by the end of the week. That is, of course, if no major bugs are discovered, which is obviously always possible.









T-Mobile , mind you, is also late to the Android 12 rollout for the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G, both of which have already been upgraded to the newest OS version in their US unlocked models. On the bright side, the Galaxy S21 family is up to date from a software standpoint in all carrier-locked variations.





